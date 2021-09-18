Social Security Matters – Will Retiring Early From Work Affect My Social Security?
By Rusty Gloor, National Social Security Advisor at the AMAC Foundation, the non-profit arm of the Association of Mature American Citizens. Dear Rusty: I stopped working at age 55, well before my full retirement age of 66 years and 10 months. I had over 35 years working prior to retiring from work. I don’t intend to start collecting Social Security until my full retirement age. Will I be penalized for all those years between when I stopped working and my full retirement age? Signed: Planning Ahead.jocoreport.com
