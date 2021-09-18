Loyalty test: Notre Dame’s Jack Kiser comes from a Purdue family

Chicago Public Schools won’t allow fans at Saturday’s Phillips vs. Simeon football game. The game, scheduled for 4 p.m. at Gately Stadium on the South Side, has been referred to as the Public League Super Bowl the past several years. It’s debatable if the Wolverines and Wildcats are still the top programs in the Public League (Morgan Park and Kenwood have made major strides) but the game would have been the top draw of the season so far in CPS.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 21 HOURS AGO