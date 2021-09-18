NBA 2K22 review: The Franchise Mode is as good as ever ... sorry, Zach
Patience was not the issue. Zach LaVine was given more than half the season to make it work, but a 20-22 record with a 57% team chemistry wasn’t getting it done. I fired the team trainer, shopped for a blockbuster deal and scouted all of the shooting guards just in case, but little video-game Zach wouldn’t come off of his demand of a new deal at $37 million a year, so to the trading block he went.chicago.suntimes.com
