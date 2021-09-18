CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

NBA 2K22 review: The Franchise Mode is as good as ever ... sorry, Zach

By Joe Cowley
Chicago Sun-Times
Chicago Sun-Times
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Patience was not the issue. Zach LaVine was given more than half the season to make it work, but a 20-22 record with a 57% team chemistry wasn’t getting it done. I fired the team trainer, shopped for a blockbuster deal and scouted all of the shooting guards just in case, but little video-game Zach wouldn’t come off of his demand of a new deal at $37 million a year, so to the trading block he went.

chicago.suntimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
dotesports.com

The best dunkers in NBA 2K22

Dunking is a necessary part of playing NBA 2K22 at an optimal level, and many of the most overpowered players in NBA 2K history had strong dunk ratings. A good dunker can drive to the basket and lock into a scoring animation that the defense can’t stop. This is why players like LeBron James or Gerald Green in NBA 2K13.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lonzo Ball
Person
Brad Stevens
Person
Ben Simmons
Person
Jaylen Brown
Person
Al Horford
Person
Donovan
Person
Demar Derozan
Person
Alex Caruso
Person
Zach Lavine
Person
Jerry Reinsdorf
Person
Andre Drummond
The Spun

Report: Ben Simmons Has A Preferred Trade Destination

Ben Simmons’ days as a member of the Philadelphia 76ers appear limited. Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reported on Tuesday that Simmons has had enough of the Sixers and that he’d like to be traded. He’s reportedly even willing to holdout until Philly ships him elsewhere. “Ben Simmons tells...
NBA
basketball-addict.com

Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson get more help with latest Warriors addition

The Golden State Warriors aren’t done making changes in the crew. Now, Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson will get even more help for the upcoming season with the latest addition to the squad. The Warriors front office isn’t just focusing on the players’ roster but on the coaching staff as well. Following the recent changes […] The post Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson get more help with latest Warriors addition appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Playoffs#76ers#The Franchise Mode#Bulls#Celtics#The Ncaa Tournament
AllPacers

He Once Blew In The Ear Of LeBron James And Now This Former Los Angeles Lakers And Indiana Pacers Star Reportedly Worked Out For The Dallas Mavericks On Thursday

According to Shams Charania and Jon Krawczynski of the Athletic, the Dallas Mavericks held a workout for three players on Thursday (see Tweet below from Charania). The three players according to Charania and Krawczynski were Isaiah Thomas, Lance Stephenson and Monta Ellis. Ironically, both Ellis and Stephenson played for the...
NBA
The Spun

Kevin Durant Rumored To Have Nixed Blockbuster Nets Trade

By all accounts, Ben Simmons wants out of Philadelphia. According to Stephen A. Smith, he could have been in Brooklyn if not for Kevin Durant. On First Take earlier today, Smith shared that there was a possibility of the Brooklyn Nets trading Kyrie Irving in a package for Simmons, but Durant ultimately nixed the idea.
NBA
Yardbarker

NBA Trade Rumors: Ben Simmons Wants Trade To The Los Angeles Lakers, LA Clippers, Or Golden State Warriors

Rumors around the future of Ben Simmons are heating up at the moment. In the last few days, multiple reports have emerged that Simmons is going to be traded by the 76ers. Simmons has been on the trading block for quite some time. Despite a strong regular season for Simmons, another poor showing in the postseason has sealed his fate, and he will most likely be leaving the 76ers.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NewsBreak
NCAA
ClutchPoints

Charles Barkley, Shaq get brutally honest on Sixers’ Ben Simmons amid trade drama

The Philadelphia 76ers continue to explore trades for Ben Simmons, with the player himself even saying he will refuse to show up to training camp if he’s not moved. The Sixers want a superstar in return though, which does seem unlikely at this point. Nevertheless, the entire Simmons saga has brought a savage take from NBA legends Charles Barkley and Shaquille O’Neal. Yikes:
NBA
Yardbarker

NBA Rumors: Anthony, Siakam, Beverley, Thomas, Warriors

Carmelo Anthony wanted to return to the Trail Blazers before signing with the Lakers, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports writes. Anthony has spent the last two years in Portland but said that management never contacted him about a return. “No, not the way I thought. But honestly, I wasn’t expecting...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

NBA Rumors: Cleveland Cavaliers Could Acquire Simmons For 6 Players

It's not a secret that Ben Simmons will likely be moved before the start of the 2021/22 NBA season. The 3-time All-Star has yet to show up for training camp, and things are not right in Philadelphia. It seems like the duo of Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons will not be the key to delivering a championship to the City of Brotherly Love.
NBA
Chicago Sun-Times

Chicago Sun-Times

Chicago, IL
5K+
Followers
25K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The hardest-working paper in America.

 https://chicago.suntimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy