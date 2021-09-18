Thousands Of Haitians Are Waiting At The U.S.-Mexico Border To Enter The Country

Scott Simon talks with Washington Post correspondent Arelis Hernandez about the thousands of Haitians gathered at the southern border. We begin today on the U.S.-Mexico border in Del Rio, Texas, where a growing group of migrants has gathered in increasingly dire conditions. Thousands and thousands of women, men and children, most of them from Haiti, are waiting to be processed by U.S. immigration authorities. They're part of a swell of migrants from Haiti in a record-breaking year of unauthorized border crossings in the southwest.