With memories in tow, Sacramento State coach leads Hornets to Cal, his alma mater

Before he became country music superstar Riley Green, the singer and songwriter was college football star quarterback Riley Green. It’s something that some country fans are unaware of but, yes — Riley Green was once a college football player. Green spent his collegiate years at Jacksonville State University where he was the starting quarterback for the Gamecocks for a couple of years. Adding even more intrigue to the story is the fact that Riley Green did not receive an athletic scholarship to attend the school. Instead, Riley Green walked on the team and eventually became the starting quarterback for Jackson State. He would go on play for the team from 2007 to 2009, playing in a few big games for the team before eventually ending his football career to focus on music. Country fans are certainly glad he made that choice as Riley Green’s star continues to rise in the music industry.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO