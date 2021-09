CUYAHOGA FALLS — Ohio Sen. Kristina Roegner (R-District 27) recognized Cuyahoga Falls resident and World War II veteran Jack McClure for his service to the country recently. According to Roegner’s office, private first class McClure was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1942 immediately following high school graduation. He went on to become a B-25 bomber pilot and served during the Battle of the Bulge in 1944. For his efforts during D-Day, the Battle of the Bulge and as part of an April 1945 assault force that captured 200 Nazi soldiers, President Harry Truman awarded McClure the “Bronze Star Medal” in April 1951, according to Roegner’s office.

CUYAHOGA FALLS, OH ・ 9 DAYS AGO