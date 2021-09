George Russell believes Williams’ run of form in the past four races has been triggered by the pressure being lifted on the team after it finally scored points in 2021. Williams went without a top-10 finish last season and picked up a solitary point the year before, with Russell not scoring for the team until the final race before the summer break this year in Hungary. Both cars scored in Budapest and since then followed up with double points in Belgium — where Russell was credited with second place — and another ninth for the Briton in Monza, something he attributes to a more relaxed approach since the first result.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 8 DAYS AGO