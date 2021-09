Scoring descriptions and available video highlights will be posted below:. UND 7, Utah State 0, 12:07 left: UND goes to Bo Belquist in a number of ways on the first drive. Belquist has three catches for 46 yards on the first drive, the last of which coming on a trick play. UND brought in backup quarterback Quincy Vaughn once the team entered the red zone. Vaughn rushed left and pitched to Brock Boltmann on a reverse. Boltmann pulled it back and passed to Belquist in the end zone.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 14 DAYS AGO