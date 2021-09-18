CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tacoma, WA

Planting tulip and daffodil bulbs this fall? Here are tips for success in PNW gardens

Tacoma News Tribune
It is mid September — have you purchased your bulbs yet? Fall is the time of year to purchase spring blooming bulbs such as daffodils, tulips and hyacinths. These most popular spring bloomers are easy to find at nurseries and home centers but picking the right location in your landscape can be a death-defying stunt — the bulb's death, not yours. Make sure the site is well drained or the bulbs will rot during our wet winters.

