CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Davis, CA

Red-hot UC Davis hosts Dixie State in home opener

By Joe Davidson
Sacramento Bee
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUC Davis won its opening football game this season by a foot, against a team favored by 23.5 points and then rolled host San Diego in storming to a 2-0 start, all of it on the road. Ranked 12th in the FCS, the Aggies prepare for Dixie State of Utah...

www.sacbee.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
AL.com

The end of an Alabama football era comes Saturday

The night of Aug. 30, 2008 changed everything. From his perch in the Georgia Dome radio booth, Eli Gold sounded prophetic as the final seconds ticked down on that Saturday night of Labor Day weekend. “Welcome to 2008,” he proclaimed as Alabama’s sideline emptied onto the turf. “The world is...
ALABAMA STATE
Davis Enterprise

UC Davis too much for San Diego

SAN DIEGO — As the UC Davis Aggies open their home football season Saturday against Dixie State before a sellout crowd at UC Davis Health Stadium, they can look back with satisfaction of their rout of the University of San Diego. Any fear that the Aggies might suffer a letdown...
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
Davis, CA
Football
Local
California Football
Local
California College Sports
City
Davis, CA
Davis, CA
Sports
Davis, CA
College Sports
State
Utah State
Local
California Sports
KVOE

Emporia State football team to host Central Oklahoma in home opener

Emporia State hosts Central Oklahoma in a match-up of 2 undefeated teams Saturday night. Emporia State Coach Garin Higgins says they will have to be locked in defensively. Defensive back Gee Stanley says they need to stay focused. Receiver Cole Schumacher says they will need to be ready for a...
EMPORIA, KS
Greeneville Sun

Pioneers To Host Chowan In Home Opener

The Tusculum Pioneers football team will host the Chowan Hawks in its home opener at 1 p.m. Saturday at Pioneer Field. It will be the inaugural gridiron encounter between the two programs, which were both victorious last week on the road in their respective season openers. Tusculum (1-0) amassed over...
TUSCULUM, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Peterson
Person
Dan Hawkins
brproud.com

K2G: Southern hosts Miles College in home opener

BATON ROUGE, La. – Southern lost its season opener for the third time in the last four seasons, but the Jaguars will have homefield advantage during a fall football game for the first since 2019. The Jags will face SIAC’s Miles College out of Division II, but the Blue and...
BATON ROUGE, LA
usdtoreros.com

Toreros Defeated by UC Davis

SAN DIEGO — San Diego men's soccer tallied seven shots (two on goal) but could not break through against UC Davis, suffering a 3-0 defeat to the Aggies at Torero Stadium on Sunday afternoon. Nicklas Clausen and Ross Johnstone each had a single shot on goal. Clausen had a total...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Davis Enterprise

Doug Kelly: One size fits all for UC Davis football team

On Sept. 2, the UC Davis footballers played in a 30,000-seat facility at Tulsa, the largest facility they will see all season. Saturday’s Torero Stadium venue on the University of San Diego campus is the smallest, 6,000. * Wonder what former UC Davis quarterback and retired Washington head coach Chris...
DAVIS, CA
nbc16.com

College Football: Oregon State hosts Hawaii in home opener

CORVALLIS, Ore. — The Oregon State Beavers (0-1) host Hawaii (1-1) at 8 p.m. Last time against Hawaii, the Rainbow Warriors defeated Oregon State 31-28 in Honolulu on a late field goal two years ago. Beavers coach Jonathan Smith was in his second season then. He doesn't think there's too...
HAWAII STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uc Davis#Dixie State#Sacramento State#American Football#Fcs#Aggies#Fbs#Ucd#Division Ii#Weber State#Espn Fast
State Hornet

Sac State women’s soccer handed tough loss against UC Davis

The Sac State women’s soccer team suffered its fourth straight road loss after being defeated by UC Davis 1-0 on Sunday. The Hornets (1-4-1) did not play Thursday in their scheduled match against UC Berkeley (4-3) due to health and safety concerns and continued on the road to play UC Davis (4-3) in a physical Noral match up.
COLLEGE SPORTS
abc17news.com

UC Davis runs for 380 yards, 6 TDs; beats Dixie St. 60-27

DAVIS, Calif. (AP) — Ulonzo Gilliam Jr. had 178 yards rushing and three touchdowns on 26 carries to help UC Davis beat Dixie State 60-27. Lan Larison, Trent Tompkins and Hunter Rodrigues each added touchdown runs for UC Davis (3-0). The Aggies, ranked No. 14 in the STATS FCS poll, had 380 yards rushing. Gilliam capped the opening drive with a 1-yard TD run and, after Dixie State (0-3) went three-and-out, scored on another 1-yard run with 7:51 left in the first quarter. Tompkins ran in the 2-point conversion to make it 15-0 and the Aggies led the rest of the way. Jalen Powell had 13 receptions for 107 yards for Dixie State. Kenyon Oblad finished 32-of-58 passing for 342 yards and four touchdowns but threw five interceptions.
DAVIS, CA
longbeachstate.com

Long Beach State Set for Home Opener Against Montana, Host Cal

LONG BEACH, Calif. – Long Beach State will see their first regular season action at George Allen Field this week, facing Montana in their home opener on Thursday and then hosting Cal on Sunday. Thursday, September 16. Long Beach State vs. Montana. Time: 7:00 p.m. Location: George Allen Field (Long...
LONG BEACH, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
siusalukis.com

Football hosts Dayton in home opener on Saturday

CARBONDALE, Ill. — Southern Illinois hosts Dayton on Saturday at 6 p.m. in its home opener at Saluki Stadium. Ticket prices start at just $10. Groups of 10 or more can purchase discounted tickets in advance and have their group recognized on the stadium video board during the game. The...
CARBONDALE, IL
Salina Post

Jayhawks to host Bears in Big 12 home opener

LAWRENCE — Head Coach Lance Leipold and the Kansas Jayhawks will return home on Saturday to host the Baylor Bears at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium, marking both team’s Big 12 Conference opener and the first Big 12 Conference game to be played this season. Kickoff is slated for 2:30...
LAWRENCE, KS
pacifictigers.com

Pacific Women's Soccer Rallies for 2-1 Overtime Win Over Host Dixie State

STOCKTON, Calif - The University of the Pacific women's soccer team picked up a 2-1 overtime win over host Dixie State on Friday night. The win raises the Tigers' record to 5-1-1 on the season – the five wins are the most for a Pacific squad since 2017, who ended the season with a 5-13-2 mark. The loss drops the Trailblazers to 3-4 on the season.
SOCCER
jackcentral.org

NAU holds on to win Lumberjack Classic opener over UC Davis, 3-2

After the opening match of the Lumberjack Classic between Arizona State and Utah Valley ran long, NAU volleyball finally had its home opener this season against the UC Davis Aggies on Friday on the first day of the Lumberjack Classic. With the match starting over an hour after it was scheduled, each team had a little more time to prepare and scout the other teams to be played in the next two days.
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy