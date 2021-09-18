Chagrin Blvd. closed after driver avoids deer, but hits utility pole: Moreland Hills Police Blotter

On Sept. 13 at 2:10 a.m. an officer stopped a driver for expired license plates. While talking with the driver, the officer saw an open container of alcohol in the center console that was then moved by the passenger. The officer did some field sobriety tests and determined the driver was not impaired. She was cited for an open container and warned for the registration violation.

ROCKY RIVER, OH ・ 18 HOURS AGO