Chagrin Blvd. closed after driver avoids deer, but hits utility pole: Moreland Hills Police Blotter
Car crash, squad call, road closure: Chagrin Boulevard. Dispatchers received multiple calls about a single-car crash around 12:30 a.m. on Sept. 12, including one from the Audi Emergency Center that placed the accident near North Strawberry Lane, where a woman swerved to avoid a deer but hit a utility pole, with a man still in the vehicle. Police arrived on the scene to find that Chagrin Boulevard was not passable due to low lines hanging in the roadway.www.cleveland.com
