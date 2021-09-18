CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chagrin Blvd. closed after driver avoids deer, but hits utility pole: Moreland Hills Police Blotter

By Thomas Jewell, special to cleveland.com
 7 days ago
Car crash, squad call, road closure: Chagrin Boulevard. Dispatchers received multiple calls about a single-car crash around 12:30 a.m. on Sept. 12, including one from the Audi Emergency Center that placed the accident near North Strawberry Lane, where a woman swerved to avoid a deer but hit a utility pole, with a man still in the vehicle. Police arrived on the scene to find that Chagrin Boulevard was not passable due to low lines hanging in the roadway.

