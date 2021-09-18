CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Attack on gas pipeline in Syria causes brief power outage

Derrick
 7 days ago

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — An attack with explosive devices laid along a natural gas pipeline southeast of Syria's capital knocked out power in parts of the country before it was quickly restored, the electricity minister said Saturday. No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, which was the latest incidence...

www.thederrick.com

Comments / 0

Related
stockxpo.com

Russia’s New Gas Pipeline to Germany Delivers More Power to Moscow

Foreign-policy hawks worried that the new Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Russia to Germany would increase Moscow’s leverage over Europe. The first weeks after the pipeline’s completion are doing little to dispel their concerns. In Europe, spot gas prices are at all-time highs and inventories are uncomfortably low. Fears...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Refugees in fear as sentiment turns against them in Turkey

Fatima Alzahra Shon thinks neighbors attacked her and her son in their Istanbul apartment building because she is Syrian. The 32-year-old refugee from Aleppo was confronted on Sept. 1 by a Turkish woman who asked her what she was doing in “our” country. Shon replied, “Who are you to say that to me?” The situation quickly escalated.A man came out of the Turkish woman's apartment half-dressed, threatening to cut Shon and her family “into pieces,” she recalled. Another neighbor, a woman, joined in, shouting and hitting Shon. The group then pushed her down a flight of stairs. Shon said...
AFGHANISTAN
Derrick

Security troops kill 6 separatists in raid in SW Pakistan

QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani security forces overnight killed six militants of a separatist group in a raid at their hideout in the mountains of southwestern Baluchistan province, the military said Saturday. Counterterrorism police arrested three others from the same group, the Baluchistan Liberation Army, in a separate operation, the...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Natural Gas#Gas Pipeline#Power Outage#Oil And Gas#Damascus#Ap
erienewsnow.com

Situation becoming 'dire' at US airbase in Germany housing approximately 2,000 pregnant Afghan refugees

The task of accommodating 10,000 Afghan refugees, including approximately 2,000 pregnant women, is putting facilities at Ramstein airbase in Germany under tremendous strain as nighttime temperatures drop toward freezing and what was meant to be a 10-day temporary stay is stretching into weeks, with one US source familiar with the situation describing it as becoming "dire."
IMMIGRATION
AFP

Low hopes for UN talks on Cyprus after spike in tensions

Alarmed by a spike in tensions, the UN chief is preparing new talks on divided Cyprus but little progress is expected as the two leaders put forward ideas strongly rejected by the other. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres last held talks with the Greek Cypriot and Turkish Cypriot leaders in April in Geneva, making a rare pandemic trip but concluding that there was little common ground. There is likely to be even less headway Monday when Guterres welcomes the two to lunch on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York after Turkey, which occupies a third of the Mediterranean island, backed a formal partition into two states, drawing rebukes from the West. Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar, a close ally of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, said he would press a two-state solution and acknowledged he did not expect substantial advances.
WORLD
The Independent

US military eyes prototype mobile nuclear reactor in Idaho

The U.S. Department of Defense is taking input on its plan to build an advanced mobile nuclear microreactor prototype at the Idaho National Laboratory in eastern Idaho. The department began a 45-day comment period on Friday with the release of a draft environmental impact study evaluating alternatives for building and operating the microreactor that could produce 1 to 5 megawatts of power. The department's energy needs are expected to increase, it said. “A safe, small, transportable nuclear reactor would address this growing demand with a resilient, carbon-free energy source that would not add to the DoD’s fuel needs, while...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Syria
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
The Independent

Hundreds protest against no-confidence vote in Libya govt

Hundreds of protesters gathered in Libya's capital of Tripoli on Friday to oppose a decision by the country's lawmakers to pass a vote of no-confidence in the transitional government. The motion, passed Tuesday, represents a challenge to planned December elections and impedes efforts to unite the oil-rich North African nation after a decade of turmoil. Protesters in a central square in Tripoli waved Libyan flags, chanting that the decision did not represent them and should be overturned. They called for members of the east-based House of Representatives to step down. Libya's current transitional government replaced two rival administrations —...
PROTESTS
techstartups.com

Top Chinese diplomat says China “must be prepared to make the FIRST nuclear strike” in response to growing US presence in the Pacific to defend Taiwan

A top Chinese diplomat Sha Zukang said that China must be ready to use nuclear weapons and should abandon its ‘no-first-use’ policy to push back against new alliances forming in the Pacific and if the United States continues to defend Taiwan. Sha Zukang, the country’s former ambassador to the UN,...
POLITICS
The Independent

Abbas issues ultimatum to Israel in harsh UN address

In an unusually harsh speech, President Mahmoud Abbas on Friday gave Israel one year to end its occupation of territories the Palestinians want for a future state. He threatened to withdraw recognition of Israel — a cornerstone of three decades of failed peace efforts — if it failed to do so.He delivered the vague ultimatum in a long address to the United Nations General Assembly in which he accused Israel of “apartheid” and “ethnic cleansing,” explosive terms rarely employed by the 85-year-old leader, who has long been committed to a two-state solution.“If the Israeli occupation authorities continue to entrench...
MIDDLE EAST
Derrick

Leaders at UN to face global concern over regional conflicts

In today’s world, few conflicts stay local. There’s India’s fight over the Kashmir region with bitter rival Pakistan, Haiti’s inner turmoil spilling into a migrant crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border and questions about the Ethiopian government’s role in reported starvation deaths in the Tigray region.
INDIA
Derrick

2 public offices in Kosovo targeted as Serbia tensions soars

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — A public building in Kosovo was set on fire and another was hit by grenades that did not explode in what government officials described Saturday as criminal acts related to ethnic Serbs protesting the decision to remove Serbian license plates from cars entering the country. Serbian...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Derrick

German election to set direction after 16 years under Merkel

BERLIN (AP) — Germany's closely fought election on Sunday will set the direction of the European Union's most populous country after 16 years under Angela Merkel, whose party is scrambling to avoid defeat by its center-left rivals after a rollercoaster campaign. The environmentalist Greens also are eyeing at least a share of power.
ELECTIONS
Derrick

Is it a bluff? Some in Hungary and Poland talk of EU pullout

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — When Hungary and Poland joined the European Union in 2004, after decades of Communist domination, they thirsted for Western democratic standards and prosperity. Yet 17 years later, as the EU ramps up efforts to rein in democratic backsliding in both countries, some of the governing right-wing...
POLITICS
Derrick

'Then the killing started': Witnesses accuse Tigray fighters

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — One man said he counted 55 corpses as he escaped from his town in northern Ethiopia, stepping over bodies scattered in the streets. Another asserted he was rounded up with about 20 men who were shot in front of him. Yet others claimed Tigray forces went door-to-door killing men and teenage boys.
AFRICA
Derrick

Huawei executive returning as China releases Canadians

SHENZHEN, China (AP) — China's government was eagerly anticipating the return of a top executive from global communications giant Huawei Technologies on Saturday following what amounted to a high-stakes prisoner swap with Canada and the U.S. Meng Wanzhou, 49, Huawei’s chief finance officer and the daughter of the company’s founder,...
FOREIGN POLICY
Derrick

Canadians home after Huawei CFO resolves US charges

TORONTO (AP) — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau hugged two Canadians who landed in Canada on Saturday following what amounted to a high-stakes prisoner swap involving China, the U.S. and Canada. Trudeau greeted Canadians Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor after their plane landed in Calgary, Alberta early Saturday. The men were...
WORLD
AFP

India warns on Afghanistan as Pakistan appeals to work with Taliban

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi told the United Nations Saturday that no country should exploit the turmoil in Afghanistan for its own advantage after Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan appealed for nations to work with the Taliban. Modi's address came after India upbraided Islamabad both in Washington and at the UN General Assembly where the rivals clashed over Khan's speech late Friday that accused the Indian government of conducting a "reign of terror" on Muslims. "It is absolutely essential to ensure that Afghanistan's territory is not used to spread terrorism and for terrorist attacks," said Modi. "We also need to be alert and ensure that no country tries to take advantage of the delicate situation there and use it as a tool for its own selfish interests."
WORLD
AFP

Russia's Communists lead protest over 'colossal' vote fraud

Russia's Communist Party on Saturday led a thousand-strong protest in central Moscow over what they called "colossal" fraud in parliamentary polls as police detained a number of activists. Police detained a number of party members and activists afterwards.
PROTESTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy