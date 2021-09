The Green Bay Gamblers closed out their exhibition season in exciting fashion, beating the Madison Capitols in Marinette by a 4-3 final score. The Gamblers and Capitols were tied after the first period at one. Heading into the final period, Madison had a 2-1 lead. Green Bay outscored Madison 3-1 in the third period to win by a goal. The Gamblers picked up goals from Will Staring, Alexander Servagno, and Ryan Greene. All proceeds from the game went to the Marinette-Menominee Youth Hockey organization. The Gamblers will open the season on October 2nd against the Dubuque Fighting Saints at home.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 6 DAYS AGO