Door County, WI

Door County United ends week still undefeated; look ahead to senior night

By Tanner Bickford
doorcountydailynews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Door County United girls swim team will look forward to next week after taking care of business in their swim meets this week, including a win over Plymouth on Thursday evening. DC United’s varsity team is also being pushed by the JV team, given that they’re both undefeated to this point. The varsity team ended the night over Plymouth up 120 to 54. The next time the varsity team competes on Tuesday, they will honor their three seniors, Phoebe Bissen, Gaby Moreno, and Rori Krueger. The home meet is against Wittenberg-Birnamwood, and will begin at 6:00 PM.

