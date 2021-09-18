CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

KSR Today: Kentucky Hosts Chattanooga at Kroger Field

 7 days ago
It’s once again football time in the Bluegrass. Saturday at noon Kentucky hosts Chattanooga at Kroger Field. The Wildcats are seeking just their third 3-0 start in the Mark Stoops era.

Eight FCS teams have taken down FBS teams through two weeks of the 2021 college football season. Chattanooga was picked to win the SoCon and will bring a formidable defense to Lexington, but the BBN should not fear an unlikely Saturday upset.

Before we get into all of the details you need to know before Kentucky hosts Chattanooga at Kroger Field, here are just a few fun facts about UTC.

  • UTC’s defensive coordinator is Lorenzo Ward, who served as UofL’s interim head coach after Bobby Petrino was fired in 2018. He also previously coached with Eric Wolford at South Carolina.
  • The Mocs get their nickname from Tennessee’s state bird, the Northern mockingbird.
  • Terrell Owens was a three-sport star at UTC in the early 90s. In addition to football, he ran track and played in the 1995 NCAA Tournament for the men’s basketball team.
  • UK defensive backs coach Chris Collins and UTC head coach Rusty Wright were on the same Georgia State coaching staff in 2018.

The Schedule

  • 8:00 — The KSR Pregame Show Kicks Off on 630 WLAP
  • 9:00 — KSBar and GR=rille opens for brunch
  • 9:00 — Lextran shuttles begin downtown and outside of KSBar
  • 9:45 — Kentucky arrives for the Cat Walk outside of Gate 1
  • Noon — Kickoff on the SEC Network

Vegas, TV, Radio

The Wildcats opened as 31-point favorites over Chattanooga, with a total of 48. Bettor beware, you may have a difficult time finding a sportsbook with lines between FBS and FCS teams.

Mike Morgan, Ben Hartsock and Paul Carcaterra are on the call for the noon kickoff on SEC Network+ and ESPN+. Getting the stream setup may be difficult, but Tyler Thompson clearly explains exactly how you can watch the game. If it’s too complicated and you’d rather listen to the Voice of the Wildcats, there are multiple ways to hear today’s game.

  • AM: 840 WHAS, 630 WLAP
  • FM: 98.1 WBUL
  • Satellite: XM-191 and Sirius-104
  • Online: iHeart Radio

Today’s Uniforms

Kentucky is wearing the same uniforms they rocked in week one: blue lids, blue jerseys and white pants. The Wildcats are 16-5 with this fit under Mark Stoops, the winningest uniform combination since 2013.

Top-Ranked Recruit in Town

The No. 1 football player in America is in Lexington this weekend. Lebbeus Overton, a defensive lineman atop most of the 2023 recruiting rankings, will join his family for a trip to Lexington. The son of a former star volleyball player, they’ll enjoy the sights and sounds from the Kroge before heading to Memorial Coliseum for Sunday’s big match against Stanford. Kentucky is a legitimate contender and this is the Wildcats’ chance at making a great first impression for Overton.

Podcast Lineup

We got you covered with plenty of audio entertainment before the Cats and the Mocs kick off at Kroger Field.

College Football Schedule

It may not be the biggest game of the day, but tonight Tulane is bringing back their old SEC uniforms when they take on Ole Miss at 8 pm on ESPN2.

  • Noon: Nebraska at 33 Oklahoma on Fox
  • Noon: Terry Wilson and New Mexico at #7 Texas A&M on SEC Network
  • 12:00: #8 Cincinnati at Indiana on ESPN
  • Noon: #15 Virginia Tech at West Virginia on FS1
  • Noon: Michigan State at #24 Miami on ABC
  • 2:30: Purdue at #12 Notre Dame on NBC
  • 3:30: #1 Alabama at #11 Florida on CBS
  • 3:30: Florida State at Wake Forest on ESPN
  • 4:00: Mississippi State at Memphis on ESPN2
  • 7:00: South Carolina at #2 Georgia on ESPN
  • 7:30: #22 Auburn at #10 Penn State on ABC
  • 7:30: Central Michigan at LSU on SEC Network
  • 8:00: Stanford at Vanderbilt on ESPNU
  • 10:15: #19 Arizona State at #23 BYU on ESPN

