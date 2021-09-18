CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Google Play Services is the new Android platform

By Jerry Hildenbrand
Android Central
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGoogle brought one of Android 11's best privacy features to every Android phone the company still actively supports, and it did it through the magic of Google Play Services. Soon, every phone running a version of Android 6 or later will be able to automatically revoke system permissions if you haven't used the app in a while. Android 6 is the cutoff because it's also the minimum version that supports the latest adaptation of the beast that is Google Play Services. It's also quite old, and you're going to find newer software on all of the best Android phones you can buy in 2021, as well as the not-so-great ones.

www.androidcentral.com

Ars Technica

Google is backporting an Android 11 privacy feature to Android 6

Google is coming for your unused Android crapware. The company announced Friday that it will backport an Android 11 privacy feature—auto-resetting app permissions—to Android 6. Auto-resetting app permissions were introduced in Android 11 as part of a continually expanding Android feature set aiming to automatically limit apps you don't use....
TECHNOLOGY

