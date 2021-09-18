Gator Gameday: Alabama at Florida storylines include who'll respond in the SEC Championship rematch

Things to watch in Florida’s SEC opener against Alabama. 1. Saturday’s top-10 showdown between the Gators and Tide will be a rematch of the 2020 SEC Championship Game. Florida fell short by six points, 52-46, in the highest-scoring title game in league history. UF went blow-for-blow with the eventual national champions and even pitched a shutout in the third quarter. This week Florida players said the loss motivated them throughout the offseason, knowing they would get another crack at the Crimson Tide this fall.