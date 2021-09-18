CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

Gator Gameday: Alabama at Florida storylines include who'll respond in the SEC Championship rematch

Gatorsports.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThings to watch in Florida’s SEC opener against Alabama. 1. Saturday’s top-10 showdown between the Gators and Tide will be a rematch of the 2020 SEC Championship Game. Florida fell short by six points, 52-46, in the highest-scoring title game in league history. UF went blow-for-blow with the eventual national champions and even pitched a shutout in the third quarter. This week Florida players said the loss motivated them throughout the offseason, knowing they would get another crack at the Crimson Tide this fall.

www.gatorsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
floridagators.com

SEC Nation Crew Has Eyes on Gators Quarterbacks vs. No. 1 Alabama

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — It's usually a quiet, peaceful place to rest and study. Plaza of the Americas, located at the heart of the University of Florida's campus, looked different. It sounded different. It felt different. A familiar face returned town. And as usual, he got a hero's welcome. A crowd...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Gatorsports.com

Gators notebook: Richardson's status ahead of schedule, Mullen says

Florida head football coach Dan Mullen reiterated Monday that quarterback Anthony Richardson is ahead of schedule when it comes to the redshirt freshman’s recovery from the right hamstring injury he suffered Sept. 11 in UF’s 42-20 victory over USF. Although he was medically cleared to play, Richardson didn’t see the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
City
Miami, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida College Sports
State
Mississippi State
State
Alabama State
City
Gainesville, FL
Roll 'Bama Roll

Alabama football at Florida Preview: When the Gators Have the Ball

When Alabama heads down to The Swamp on Saturday, they will be facing an offense that ranks #6 in the nation at 582 yards per game, second only to Ole Miss in the Power Five. Granted, that came against an opening slate of Florida Atlantic and a South Florida team that was gashed for 525 yards and 45 points by NC State in week one. Still, you can’t argue with production.
ALABAMA STATE
Marietta Daily Journal

No. 1 Alabama visits No. 11 Florida with Gators in QB co-op

There are many places where QB2 is more popular than QB1. At the moment, one such locale is Gainesville, Florida. Florida fans are clamoring for coach Dan Mullen to ditch the training wheels and turn to talented redshirt freshman quarterback Anthony Richardson as the starter Saturday when No. 1 Alabama arrives at The Swamp.
ALABAMA STATE
tdalabamamag.com

Marquee names for Gators to face Alabama in SEC matchup

The Southeastern Conference will open this weekend with an outstanding matchup. Alabama and Florida will battle each other at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium for the first time since 2011. Despite the confidence of Gator fans and its team, this is a statement game for the Crimson Tide. Bill OBrien (offensive coordinator) and Pete Golding (defensive coordinator) have a chance to dominate the contest. Florida is averaging 38.5 points per game offensively while allowing 17 points per game. Dan Mullen has a two-quarterback look and Todd Grantham wants to pressure Bryce Young.
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Trask
Person
Nick Saban
Person
Dan Mullen
Person
Bryce Young
Tuscaloosa News

Alabama football vs. Florida Gators: Scouting report, score prediction

Alabama football has nothing short of a challenging environment awaiting in the first conference matchup of the season. The top-ranked Crimson Tide is set to face its first SEC opponent on the road; Alabama will square off with No. 9 Florida at 2:30 p.m. CT on Saturday in Gainesville. It’s...
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sec#Gators#American Football#Gator Gameday#Sec Championship#Usf#The New England Patriots#Uf#Lsu#Alabama Qb Bryce Young#Fbs
AllGators

How Many Boxes Did the Florida Gators Check vs. Alabama?

Last week, I wrote about the perfect game the Florida Gators needed to play to defeat the Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday. The Gators came up just short of the Tide, losing 31-29 after a tremendous comeback attempt fell just short. Florida played great, but not quite perfect. Based on...
ALABAMA STATE
Gatorsports.com

Whitley: Jones, Gators defense are owed conditional apologies

On behalf of me and thousands of Gator fans, I would like to say something to Emory Jones, Todd Grantham and Florida’s defense. Pick any language, our message should be the same. We miscalculated how y’all would perform against Alabama. When the Crimson Tide jumped to a 21-3 lead, we...
GAINESVILLE, FL
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Says Nick Saban Is Only Loyal To 1 Thing

Under Nick Saban, the Alabama football dynasty is in its second decade of existence, and showing no signs of slowing down. The Crimson Tide rolled over Miami on Saturday, winning 44-13 in Atlanta. The explosive offense we saw with Mac Jones and Tua Tagovailoa running the show seems to be in good hands with Bryce Young.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

SEC football: Alabama-Florida game leaves Kirk Herbstreit with surprising takeaway on Crimson Tide, Gators

Alabama survived Florida with this past Saturday's 31-29 final score at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Florida, where the Crimson Tide held on after racing out to and nearly relinquishing entirely a 21-3 first-quarter lead. While 'Bama was not perfect, ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit emerged from the tightly contested SEC football game focused on the Gators and how UF — led by fourth-year head coach Dan Mullen — battled.
GAINESVILLE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Heisman Trophy
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
CBS Miami

CBS4’s Steve Goldstein Previews Dolphins-Raiders Matchup

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — It’s only 2 weeks into the 2021 season but already there have been many twists and turns for the Miami Dolphins. After an encouraging opening day win in New England, highlighted by the defense coming up big in key spots and Tua Tagovailoa leading 2 solid touchdown drives, the team faltered in week two against Buffalo. Ok, maybe faltered is too kind of a word to describe the Dolphins performance in the home opener at Hard Rock Stadium. It’s not often that you see a game that dominant by one team in the NFL. It’s a high scoring league...
NFL
Daily Commercial

Gator Gameday: Things To Watch

Things to watch in today's Florida at USF game. 1. All eyes are on Florida’s quarterback position. Emory Jones is making his first career road start and will look to bounce back from his up-and-down showing against FAU. The season opener was a coming-out party for backup Anthony Richardson, who rushed for 160 yards and a 73-yard touchdown. Gators fans already want to see more of Richardson, which they will, but Saturday’s game is more important for Jones.
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy