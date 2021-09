Galveston County’s residents and visitors frequented area restaurants, stores, outdoor attractions and other landmarks at record-breaking rates this summer as the region’s tourism industry adapted to COVID-19. League City, Galveston and Greater Houston tourism experts said activity is at or above levels in 2019, which was also a record-breaking year. Comparing October 2018 through June 2019 to the same time period in 2020, League City and the city of Galveston saw hotel occupancy tax collections dip by 15% to 37%. In 2021, collections during the same time period exceeded 2019 rates in Galveston and were up 30% from 2019 collections in League City.

GALVESTON COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO