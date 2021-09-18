CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Patriots vs. Jets: Zach Wilson's first duel with Mac Jones among pregame storylines

By Tyler Calvaruso
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tZamj_0c0BDbnX00

The Jets return to the friendly confines of MetLife Stadium on Sunday afternoon to host their home opener against the Patriots after suffering a narrow defeat at the hands of the Panthers in Week 1.

New York started slow against Carolina, but staged a late comeback attempt that ultimately fell five points short. Week 2 presents the Jets with the chance to bounce back against a divisional foe that suffered a narrow defeat of its own to begin the season, but doing so will be easier said than done against a Bill Belichick-coached New England squad.

Here are five storylines to follow ahead of the Jets’ Week 2 matchup with the Patriots.

Zach Wilson's first duel with Mac Jones

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ejGeP_0c0BDbnX00
AP Photo/Brian Westerholt

Wilson and Jones will meet on Sunday for the first of what figures to be many times as division rivals. The two rookie quarterbacks looked the part in their NFL debuts, as Wilson finished strong against the Panthers to nearly lead the Jets all the way back from a 16-point deficit. Jones, meanwhile, threw for nearly 300 yards and a touchdown in New England’s one-point loss to the Dolphins. The Patriots are ahead of the Jets overall talent-wise right now, but the performance of their rookie quarterbacks will go a long way in determining Week 2’s winner.

Robert Saleh vs. Bill Belichick

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tcYYf_0c0BDbnX00
Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images

Saleh and the 49ers got the best of Belichick and the Patriots in 2020, as San Francisco’s defense dominated New England’s offense en route to a 33-6 win. Sunday will mark the first time the two square off as head coaches, posing Saleh with a stiff challenge in his first game at MetLife Stadium. The Patriots have won 10 games in a row against the Jets dating back to their overtime loss in East Rutherford in 2015. It won’t be easy, but Saleh and his team are hoping to snap that streak in Week 2.

Fans return to MetLife

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pokEB_0c0BDbnX00
Photo by Elsa/Getty Images

MetLife Stadium will be rocking when the Patriots roll into town, as Sunday’s matchup will be the first time Jets fans enter the facility for regular season action since Dec. 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Jets fans were down in the dumps at the end of Adam Gase’s first season as head coach — the last time they flocked to East Rutherford. Now there is hope surrounding the organization with Saleh at the helm. That feeling of promise should be enough to provide a noteworthy home-field advantage.

How will the offensive line fare without Mekhi Becton?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2w7Icw_0c0BDbnX00
AP Photo/Nell Redmond

The Jets were struggling to protect Wilson before Becton dislocated his kneecap late in the third quarter in Week 1, making it reasonable to wonder how the offensive line will hold up against the Patriots. Belichick has likely drawn up a blitz-heavy game plan to test New York’s offensive line, and its ability to hold up and keep Wilson clean will have a profound impact on the outcome of the game.

Can the ground game get going?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WcOf9_0c0BDbnX00
Nell Redmond-AP

Mike LaFleur’s rushing attack was non-existent against the Panthers due in large part to the Jets’ struggles in the trenches. Tevin Coleman, Michael Carter and Ty Johnson seldom had any holes to run through, totaling just 45 yards on 17 carries — 2.6 yards per carry. Those struggles simply cannot continue if the Jets want to have any chance of beating the Patriots. Wilson can’t do it all by himself against a defense as good as New England’s.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mac Jones
NESN

How Mac Jones Immediately Turned Page To Jets After Patriots Loss

FOXBORO, Mass. — Mac Jones likes to take a day to process each game before moving on to the next. But after the Miami Dolphins handed him his first loss in nearly two years, the New England Patriots’ rookie quarterback couldn’t resist sneaking a quick peek at his upcoming opponent.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Patriots#The Jets#American Football#Panthers#New England
FanSided

Patriots: Ex-Jets star throws cold water on Mac Jones’ ceiling

While New England Patriots fans are extremely jazzed up over Mac Jones’ arrival, it should come as no surprise that prominent New York Jets aren’t quite as pleased. In other words, while we “can’t wait” for Jones’ debut on Sunday against the Dolphins, one prominent ex-Jet would like you to know without any regular-season evidence that he’s actually not that great.
NFL
newyorkjets.com

Jets' QB Zach Wilson: 'Super Cool' to Face the Patriots

To a man, the Jets have talked about collectively improving their pass protection following Sunday's regular-season opener at Carolina, a 19-14 loss. Jets' prized rookie quarterback, Zach Wilson, was hit 10 times and sacked on 6 occasions during his professional debut. "Pressure-wise, I have to do a better job of...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
chatsports.com

Zach Wilson throws 4 interceptions in Jets' loss to Patriots

Zach Wilson’s first game against Bill Belichick’s defense went miserably for the rookie quarterback. Wilson threw four interceptions — in his first 10 pass attempts — and heard boos in the second half after overthrowing a wide-open receiver in the Jets’ 25-6 loss to the Patriots at MetLife Stadium. Robert...
NFL
ClutchPoints

2 takeaways from Zach Wilson’s Jets debut vs. Panthers

The New York Jets selected Zach Wilson with the No. 2 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft after Trevor Lawrence went No. 1 to the Jacksonville Jaguars. With the failed Sam Darnold era officially behind them, the Jets are looking to Wilson to be their quarterback of the future. The Zach Wilson era officially got underway in Week 1 against Darnold and the Carolina Panthers, so let’s look at a couple of takeaways from Wilson’s NFL debut with the Jets.
NFL
Boston

5 Jets players to watch against the Patriots, including QB Zach Wilson

"You've got to be sticking to your receivers...he's looking to launch that thing." If we’re being completely honest: no, the Patriots should have no problem beating the Jets on Sunday. New England’s division rival to the south looks primed to be one of the worst teams in the league once...
NFL
audacy.com

Jets’ Zach Wilson, Robert Saleh praise Mac Jones

The praise for Mac Jones and his rookie debut is pretty much unanimous at this point. Even though the Patriots lost on opening day to the Dolphins, the rookie QB Jones has been lauded by fans, media, teammates and coaches alike. The No. 15 pick is even getting high marks...
NFL
USA Today

The one thing that New York Jets, Zach Wilson must prove vs. Patriots in Week 2

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — There were a lot of questions about New York Jets rookie quarterback Zach Wilson heading into last week's season opener against the Carolina Panthers. But one loomed a little larger than the others. Throughout training camp, Wilson made a point of not scrambling, even when he...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

35K+
Followers
72K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy