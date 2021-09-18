'Happy little trees': Penn Township woman to teach joy of Bob Ross painting at workshop

The last year and a half has been stressful, by almost any measure.

And while his dulcet voice and invocation of “happy little trees” often is used as a punchline, it’s hard to deny that enjoying an episode of “The Joy of Painting” and host Bob Ross is a pleasant way to relieve stress.

Evolution Studios owner Heidi Herholz certainly thought so, enough that she became a certified Bob Ross instructor through the late artist’s company. She will host a Bob Ross painting workshop Oct. 23 at Franko’s Sports Bar in Jeannette.

“What I like about it is that people can come in with basically no artistic background and walk out three hours later with an oil painting,” said Herholz, an art teacher at Franklin Regional Middle School and Penn Township resident. In this case, it will be a 12-by-16-inch painting.

Herholz’s instructor certification came through Bob Ross Inc., the corporate entity that owns Ross’ likeness and his product line. But Herholz also has trained under Ross’ son Steve, who runs his own series of painting workshops across the U.S.

A recent Netflix documentary, “Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal & Greed,” explored the situation surrounding Ross’ company following his death in 1995, when his son and Bob Ross Inc. owners Annette and Walt Kowalski battled in the courts for control over Ross’ business empire.

Herholz had just wrapped up her certification in late 2019, and had begun hosting classes in 2020, when the covid-19 pandemic shut everything down.

With more events cautiously going forward, especially on a smaller scale, Herholz is hoping to continue bringing the joy of painting to others.

“I just like the idea of making something out of nothing,” she said. “You have an idea in your head, and you can find a way to give that to someone else and let them interpret it in their own way.”

Herholz’s Bob Ross painting workshop will be from 3 to 6 p.m. Oct. 23 at Franko’s, 201 Baughman Ave. in Jeannette. The $65 cost includes one drink ticket. Participants are asked to bring an apron, paper towels and baby wipes.

Tickets can be purchased at Eventbrite.com by searching “Bob Ross Autumn Mountain.”