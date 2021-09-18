CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Penn, PA

'Happy little trees': Penn Township woman to teach joy of Bob Ross painting at workshop

By Patrick Varine
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TsrCw_0c0BCH5e00

The last year and a half has been stressful, by almost any measure.

And while his dulcet voice and invocation of “happy little trees” often is used as a punchline, it’s hard to deny that enjoying an episode of “The Joy of Painting” and host Bob Ross is a pleasant way to relieve stress.

Evolution Studios owner Heidi Herholz certainly thought so, enough that she became a certified Bob Ross instructor through the late artist’s company. She will host a Bob Ross painting workshop Oct. 23 at Franko’s Sports Bar in Jeannette.

“What I like about it is that people can come in with basically no artistic background and walk out three hours later with an oil painting,” said Herholz, an art teacher at Franklin Regional Middle School and Penn Township resident. In this case, it will be a 12-by-16-inch painting.

Herholz’s instructor certification came through Bob Ross Inc., the corporate entity that owns Ross’ likeness and his product line. But Herholz also has trained under Ross’ son Steve, who runs his own series of painting workshops across the U.S.

A recent Netflix documentary, “Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal & Greed,” explored the situation surrounding Ross’ company following his death in 1995, when his son and Bob Ross Inc. owners Annette and Walt Kowalski battled in the courts for control over Ross’ business empire.

Herholz had just wrapped up her certification in late 2019, and had begun hosting classes in 2020, when the covid-19 pandemic shut everything down.

With more events cautiously going forward, especially on a smaller scale, Herholz is hoping to continue bringing the joy of painting to others.

“I just like the idea of making something out of nothing,” she said. “You have an idea in your head, and you can find a way to give that to someone else and let them interpret it in their own way.”

Herholz’s Bob Ross painting workshop will be from 3 to 6 p.m. Oct. 23 at Franko’s, 201 Baughman Ave. in Jeannette. The $65 cost includes one drink ticket. Participants are asked to bring an apron, paper towels and baby wipes.

Tickets can be purchased at Eventbrite.com by searching “Bob Ross Autumn Mountain.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CNN

5 things to know about coronavirus booster shots

(CNN) — Booster shots are here, after much hoopla from the White House and a great deal of discussion and consideration from the teams of doctors and other experts who advise the US Food and Drug Administration and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. More than 2 million...
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Associated Press

Canadians home after Huawei CFO resolves US charges

TORONTO (AP) — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau hugged two Canadians who landed in Canada on Saturday following what amounted to a high-stakes prisoner swap involving China, the U.S. and Canada. Trudeau greeted Canadians Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor after their plane landed in Calgary, Alberta early Saturday. The men were...
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jeannette, PA
City
Penn, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Entertainment
Penn, PA
Entertainment
Fox News

Jury begins deliberation in R. Kelly sex trafficking trial

A jury of seven men and five women have begun deliberating in R. Kelly's sexual misconduct trial. The R&B star is facing racketeering and sex trafficking charges. Prosecutors and defense attorneys finished their closing arguments this week. The 54-year-old singer is accused of running a Chicago-based criminal enterprise that recruited his accusers for unwanted sex and mental torment.
CELEBRITIES
ABC News

Iowa Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley, 88, running for reelection

Iowa's senior Republican senator, Chuck Grassley, announced in an early morning tweet Friday that, at age 88, he will seek reelection in 2022. Grassley, who will be 89 by Election Day next year, is proud of his physical fitness, and not-so-subtly bragged about in a tweet announcing his run that showed him jogging before sunrise in Iowa.
IOWA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Ross
The Hill

Where election review efforts stand across the US

The controversial forensic audit of the 2020 election in Arizona's largest county may be over, but it has already inspired a number of copycat efforts in other states. The months-long election audit in Maricopa County reaffirmed President Biden ’s win, and even expanded his margin of victory over former President Trump by about 360 votes, according to a report released Friday.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Tribune-Review

Tribune-Review

Greensburg, PA
7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Tribune-Review

Comments / 0

Community Policy