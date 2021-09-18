CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Malaysia warns new Indo-Pacific pact may trigger nuclear arms race

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=172DEf_0c0BC8EM00

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia on Saturday expressed concerns that Australia’s plan to build nuclear-powered submarines under a new pact with Britain and the United States could catalyze a nuclear arms race in the Indo-Pacific region.

Australia will build eight nuclear-powered submarines under an Indo-Pacific security partnership that has riled China.

“It will provoke other powers to also act more aggressively in the region, especially in the South China Sea,” Malaysia’s Prime Minister Office said in a statement.

The statement did not mention China, but Beijing’s foreign policy in the region has been increasingly assertive, particularly its maritime claims in the resource-rich South China Sea, some of which conflict with Malaysia’s own claims.

“As a country within ASEAN, Malaysia holds the principle of maintaining ASEAN as a Zone of Peace, Freedom and Neutrality (ZOFPAN),” the statement said.

Malaysia urged all parties to avoid any provocation and arms competition in the region.

Comments / 1

Larry Villa
6d ago

China is already acting aggressively and provoking tensions in the far east. May I remind Malaysia that 80 years ago another evil empire had the same ambitions as Red China and it's goal of World domination starting with the Middle East. The only thing China understands is force, and that force will be a deterrent force. China needs to understand that other nations in the Far East and the world will not tolerate a CCP expansion by bullying and force. .

Reply
6
Related
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: China discussing takeover of major US military base abandoned in Afghanistan

China is reportedly weighing plans to take over Bagram Airfield, which once served as the largest U.S. military base in Afghanistan, new reports revealed this week. The Chinese military is currently conducting a feasibility study for a potential takeover of the major airfield, according to a source briefed on the plans by Chinese military officials who then spoke to U.S. News & World Report on condition of anonymity.
MILITARY
citywatchla.com

Hello, China? This is the Pentagon Calling. . .

First the storming of the capitol on Jan 6. Seen from Beijing it looked like a failed coup, a botched but serious attempt to upend U.S. politics. Now, a book by journalists Bob Woodward and Robert Costa claims U.S. General Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, called General Li Zuocheng of the People’s Liberation Army not once but twice. First on October 30, 2020, just four days before the election. The second call took place on January 8, two days after Trump supporters stormed the Capitol. Milley sought to assure Li that the United States was stable and not going to attack.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nuclear Arms Race#South China Sea#Indo Pacific#Kuala Lumpur#Reuters#Prime Minister Office#Asean
The US Sun

China vows to ‘definitely win once there is a war’ with US as USS Benfold destroyer patrols through South China Sea

CHINA has vowed to "definitely win once there is a war" with the US after accusing the USS Benfold destroyer of "seriously violating the country's sovereignty and security." An editorial for the Communist Party-controlled Global Times noted that "only by making the US have a taste of its own medicine can we touch the nerves of the US and its allies."
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Politics
Country
Malaysia
Country
China
Washington Examiner

China threatens to send warships inside US territorial waters

China, on Wednesday, threatened to send warships into U.S. territorial waters. The Global Times called on People's Liberation Army Navy warships to travel to "U.S. military bases in the Asia-Pacific and the U.S. allies' coastlines to conduct close-in reconnaissance operations and declare freedom of navigation." The editorial added that "the U.S. will definitely see the PLA show up at its doorstep in the not-too-distant future."
POLITICS
CNN

Trump abandoned this giant trade deal. Now, China wants in

New Delhi (CNN Business) — China has applied to join a major Asia-Pacific trade partnership that the United States ditched several years ago, as the world's second largest economy tries to bolster its relationships in the region. Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao applied for membership in the Comprehensive and Progressive...
FOREIGN POLICY
The US Sun

US warns Russia B-2 bombers are ‘on Moscow’s doorstep’ with pics of jets training to ‘mitigate threats’

THE United States has issued a reminder to Russia that it has B-2 bombers “on Moscow’s doorstep” with a picture of jets training in the region to “mitigate threats.”. The US Mission to Nato posted a picture to Twitter that showed a B-2 Spirit stealth bomber flying alongside F-15s from the US Air Force and Eurofighter Typhoons from the Royal Air Force.
MILITARY
The US Sun

Air Force announces FIVE new stealth bombers are being built as UN warns against ‘new Cold War’ between US and China

THE Air Force announced five new stealth bombers are being built as the UN warns against a "new Cold War" between the US and China. Speaking at the Air Force Association's annual conference on Monday, Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall said aerospace and defense technology company Northrop Grumman are secretly building the stealth bombers.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
USNI News

6 Naval Task Groups From U.S., U.K., India, Japan and Australia Underway in Pacific

KUALA LUMPUR – Six task groups from the U.S, U.K., Australian, Japanese and Indian navies are currently on operational deployments in the Indo-Pacific region amidst an intense fall and early winter period of multilateral exercises. Currently operating in the region are the Navy’s Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group and Japan-based...
MILITARY
International Business Times

South China Sea Update: Taiwan Sounds Alarm, Says China Can 'Paralyze' Its Defenses

As China ramps up its Taiwan invasion plan, the latter has raised alarm over the People's Liberation Army's (PLA) improved ability to fully monitor its deployments and "paralyze" its defenses. In an annual report on the PLA submitted to parliament Tuesday, Taiwan's Defence Ministry said China can launch "soft and...
POLITICS
TheConversationCanada

Why have Canada and Australia taken such a different approach to China?

Over the past two years, China has punished Canada and Australia for actions that the Chinese deem objectionable — and in response, both countries have faced unjust detentions of their citizens and sudden, harsh trade barriers. Yet these two members of the Five Eyes intelligence alliance — which also includes the United Kingdom, the United States and New Zealand — have responded differently. That’s evident in the recent launch of the Australia/U.K./U.S. security pact called AUKUS, from which Canada is conspicuously absent. The agreement includes provisions to start consultations to help Australia acquire a fleet of nuclear-propelled submarines. Why was Canada...
POLITICS
Washington Examiner

Why the US should offer to buy France's submarines for Vietnam

The United States would achieve three objectives by purchasing a number of Shortfin Barracuda submarines from France and then giving them to Vietnam. First, the Biden administration would repair relations with America's oldest ally. Second, it would supply a rising security partner with newly potent means of challenging China's imperialism. Third, it would test President Emmanuel Macron's commitment to international security in the South China Sea.
MILITARY
Reuters

Reuters

188K+
Followers
212K+
Post
101M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy