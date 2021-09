Staying Connected to JMU and the College of Education. From the moment we set foot on campus, we learn “once a Duke Dog, always a Duke Dog.” But what happens when we leave campus? How can we keep that Duke Dog spirit alive and maintain our connections to JMU, and more importantly to the College of Education? I am an '18, '19M alum and this is something I’ve wondered since I walked across that stage. My journey after JMU took me back home to Fairfax County Public Schools. I am starting my third year of teaching and will forever feel indebted to JMU and the incredible professors we had for the professional success I’ve experienced thus far.

HARRISONBURG, VA ・ 23 HOURS AGO