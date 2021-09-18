Man Who Sexually Assaulted 75-Year-Old Woman Sentenced To Prison
A 29-year-old man has been handed a 25-year prison sentence for raping a 75-year-old woman in Henry County, Georgia, in February. Travale Farris, of McDonough, Georgia, pleaded guilty Thursday to one count each of rape, aggravated sexual battery, kidnapping, false imprisonment, burglary, exploitation and intimidation of an elder person, and three counts of criminal attempt to commit a felony, WSB-TV reported.www.ibtimes.com
