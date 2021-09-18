CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Henry County, GA

Man Who Sexually Assaulted 75-Year-Old Woman Sentenced To Prison

By Joseph Patrick
International Business Times
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 29-year-old man has been handed a 25-year prison sentence for raping a 75-year-old woman in Henry County, Georgia, in February. Travale Farris, of McDonough, Georgia, pleaded guilty Thursday to one count each of rape, aggravated sexual battery, kidnapping, false imprisonment, burglary, exploitation and intimidation of an elder person, and three counts of criminal attempt to commit a felony, WSB-TV reported.

www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

5 things to know about coronavirus booster shots

(CNN) — Booster shots are here, after much hoopla from the White House and a great deal of discussion and consideration from the teams of doctors and other experts who advise the US Food and Drug Administration and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. More than 2 million...
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Associated Press

Canadians home after Huawei CFO resolves US charges

TORONTO (AP) — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau hugged two Canadians who landed in Canada on Saturday following what amounted to a high-stakes prisoner swap involving China, the U.S. and Canada. Trudeau greeted Canadians Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor after their plane landed in Calgary, Alberta early Saturday. The men were...
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mcdonough, GA
Henry County, GA
Crime & Safety
County
Henry County, GA
State
Georgia State
City
Locust Grove, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
Fox News

Jury begins deliberation in R. Kelly sex trafficking trial

A jury of seven men and five women have begun deliberating in R. Kelly's sexual misconduct trial. The R&B star is facing racketeering and sex trafficking charges. Prosecutors and defense attorneys finished their closing arguments this week. The 54-year-old singer is accused of running a Chicago-based criminal enterprise that recruited his accusers for unwanted sex and mental torment.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Rape#Prison#Dna#Wsb Tv#Heritage#Nike#Gbi#The Henry County Swat
ABC News

Iowa Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley, 88, running for reelection

Iowa's senior Republican senator, Chuck Grassley, announced in an early morning tweet Friday that, at age 88, he will seek reelection in 2022. Grassley, who will be 89 by Election Day next year, is proud of his physical fitness, and not-so-subtly bragged about in a tweet announcing his run that showed him jogging before sunrise in Iowa.
IOWA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy