Learn to Play Amaj9, Emaj9, and Fmaj9 | Chord by Chord

The ukulele is a stringed instrument that originated in Hawaii over 100 years ago. It started out as a small guitar, but it has since been modified to become a treble stringed instrument. The first ukuleles were made using the top half of resonant spruce coconuts which were lashed together with dried coconut-fiber cord. Nowadays, ukuleles are mostly made out of wood or plastic. A ukulele is composed of four nylon strings and tuned the same as a guitar - G-C-E-A. It can be used to play any type of song from rock and roll, blues, jazz, folk songs, classical, or traditional Hawaiian songs. Ukulele has gained a lot of popularity since Israel Kamakawiwoʻole won a Grammy for his medley of "Somewhere Over The Rainbow/What A Wonderful World" in 1993. Also, the movie "The Jerk" starring Steve Martin has the sound of a ukulele playing in its background which further increased its popularity. Some other notable people who have played or are currently playing the ukulele are Frank Sinatra, George Harrison, Elvis Presley, Eddie Vedder, Jason Mraz, Erykah Badu, Norah Jones, and Lyle Lovett.

MUSIC ・ 11 DAYS AGO