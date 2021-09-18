CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Learn to Play Amaj9, Emaj9, and Fmaj9 | Chord by Chord

acousticguitar.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to the latest installment of Chord by Chord, a series designed to build your understanding of harmony and the fretboard. In a previous lesson we went over Cmaj9. This time, we’ll explore three more major ninth chords: Amaj9, Emaj9, and Fmaj9. The Work. If you remember, to get a...

acousticguitar.com

bassmusicianmagazine.com

Music Mechanics: Chord Symbols for 7th Chords, Reasons for Good Notation Practices, and Chord Inversions

Chord Symbols for 7th Chords, Reasons for Good Notation Practices, and Chord Inversions. Welcome back, friends! In this episode we’ll talk about chord symbols for seventh chords, the reasons for proper notation practices, chord inversions for triads and seventh chords, octave displacement, and the root position and first, second, and third inversions.
MUSIC
MusicRadar.com

Songwriting basics: how to use the 2-5-1 chord progression in your DAW

Songwriting can be an arduous process sometimes, and there are occasions when we need all the help we can get. When this situation crops up, nobody will judge you for rummaging around in your songwriter’s toolbox for some tried and tested tricks to help you out. One such technique that...
MUSIC
The Independent

Cheryl says she is not ‘emotionally, mentally or physically’ able to perform following Sarah Harding’s death

Cheryl has pulled out of her performance at Birmingham Pride following the death of her Girls Aloud bandmate Sarah Harding.Harding died earlier this month aged 39, one year after revealing that she had been diagnosed with terminal breast cancer.Her death was announced on 5 September with a post shared on Harding’s Instagram page by her mother Marie, who wrote that her daughter had died “peacefully” in the morning.Cheryl, who performed alongside Harding in Girls Aloud from 2002 to 2013, had been due to perform at Birmingham’s LGBTQ+ festival on Saturday (25 September).However, event organisers announced on Friday (24 September)...
CELEBRITIES
610 Sports Radio

Learn to play guitar from a master: Keith Urban

Ever wanted to play guitar like Keith Urban? Well, now’s your chance as the guitar hero himself provides beginner-level guitar lessons via his very own app. The lessons are part of an all-inclusive package, available via Yamaha and Amazon, that provides students with everything they need to start their all-star guitar career. From their very own acoustic guitar to the accessories that go with, fans will be pros in no time as they also have access to lessons instructed by Urban and teaching partner, Juno, on how to play more than 14 hit songs (including a few of Urban’s).
MUSIC
Guitar Player

How to Put Wayne Krantz's Open-String Chord Voicing Prowess to Work

It's safe to say your first moments with a guitar probably involved one or more open strings, courtesy of the handful of 1st-position open chords (a.k.a. cowboy chords) that we all became acquainted with early on. Stalwarts such as open E, C, and G shapes were reasonably playable, but even...
MUSIC
musictimes.com

A Beginner's Guide To Learning How To Play Ukulele

The ukulele is a stringed instrument that originated in Hawaii over 100 years ago. It started out as a small guitar, but it has since been modified to become a treble stringed instrument. The first ukuleles were made using the top half of resonant spruce coconuts which were lashed together with dried coconut-fiber cord. Nowadays, ukuleles are mostly made out of wood or plastic. A ukulele is composed of four nylon strings and tuned the same as a guitar - G-C-E-A. It can be used to play any type of song from rock and roll, blues, jazz, folk songs, classical, or traditional Hawaiian songs. Ukulele has gained a lot of popularity since Israel Kamakawiwoʻole won a Grammy for his medley of "Somewhere Over The Rainbow/What A Wonderful World" in 1993. Also, the movie "The Jerk" starring Steve Martin has the sound of a ukulele playing in its background which further increased its popularity. Some other notable people who have played or are currently playing the ukulele are Frank Sinatra, George Harrison, Elvis Presley, Eddie Vedder, Jason Mraz, Erykah Badu, Norah Jones, and Lyle Lovett.
MUSIC
artvoice.com

Want To Learn How To Play Ukulele? Here Are Some Useful Tips

Ukulele is one of the easiest instruments to learn, especially for children. If you’re eager to learn how to play the ukulele, there are plenty of things you should know before picking up this instrument. From the right size to the best strings, here are some useful tips for any aspiring ukulele player!
HAWAII STATE
tsl.news

Strike a chord: Extravagant ‘Donda’ release exhibits a rebirth of artistry

No other artist has a history quite like Kanye West. He has run for president, tweeted that he no longer has a manager because he is unmanageable and arrived late to his own tour date only to perform a few songs before going on a rant and canceling the rest of the tour. Now, his recent album releases have been the newest mode through which he showcases this eccentricity.
MUSIC
chicagocrusader.com

FACETS reopening film strikes universal chord

FACETS is excited to announce that the 46-year-old organization has selected the film “Anne at 13,000 Ft.” to mark its long-awaited return to in-person programming, following an 18-month hiatus due to the Coronavirus pandemic: “Anne at 13,000 Ft.,” by Canadian director Kazik Radwanski, will have its Chicago premiere from Friday, September 17, through Sunday, September 19; it will play again from Friday, September 24, through Sunday, September 26. The film will be presented exclusively in-person at FACETS Cinema (1517 W. Fullerton Ave.) with reduced seating capacity and heightened health and safety protocols.
CHICAGO, IL
BBC

Why taking up an instrument has struck a chord for so many

Growing up in foster homes, Jaz Ampaw-Farr says learning a musical instrument seemed out of reach for someone from her background. "I grew up in real poverty, working class, and mixed race; music lessons were never a thing," she says. "Every person I saw playing an instrument was white and mostly male."
MUSIC
PopMatters

Balsam Range Strike an Eerie Chord on “Franklin Country” (premiere)

Bluegrass mainstays Balsam Range are gearing up to release a new album, Moxie and Mettle, on 17 September. With 13 International Bluegrass Music Association awards, the North Carolina quintet’s keen intuition towards the human condition has seen them jettison towards the top of the genre—and all in just shy of 15 years. Their intuitive nature is palpable on their latest, too, as new single, “Franklin County”.
MUSIC
laduenews.com

Learn to Play ComedySportz

Play ComedySportz with our Team...... We're holding a weekly workshop to teach folks. We'll teach you to play the hilarious short-form games we play every in our ComedySportz matches. Plus, you'll receive free admission to that night's show!. You simply cannot lose!! When you're ready, you may want to try...
KIRKWOOD, MO
studentprintz.com

MSPAINT will make you stomp the ground and your vocal chords

Local Hattiesburg band MSPAINT released their debut self-titled EP on March 4, 2020, through local label Earth Girl. Across these four tracks, the quartet sonically explode their way across apocalyptic grandeur. Compared to most local bands, MSPAINT does not have a typical lineup. Randy, on bass, is shatteringly loud as...
HATTIESBURG, MS
MusicRadar.com

The 10 best blues guitar chords - and how to use them

Guitar lessons: Every blues jam needs a chord progression and these 10 shapes are guaranteed to give you a bona fide blues guitar sound. To get you started we’re looking at some chords in the guitar-friendly key of A. You’ve probably heard of a I-IV-V (one-four-five) progression - it’s a common blues chord sequence and its name tells you that the chords are built on the first, fourth and fifth notes of the major scale. So, in the key of A (A B C# D E F# G#), the chords are A, D and E. Either jam on these three major chords or use 6ths, 9ths and dominant 7ths for an authentic blues vibe.
MUSIC
whathifi.com

Chord Anni is a dinky desktop amplifier for both headphones and speakers

Chord has packaged its proprietary Ultima amplifier technology into its most diminutive design yet. The Anni is the company’s first-ever desktop integrated amp, capable of delivering 10 watts of amplification to headphones and speakers through its 3.5mm, 6.35mm and banana-type speaker outputs. The Anni draws on the Ultima circuit topology...
ELECTRONICS
acousticguitar.com

Watch Lucinda Williams’ Classic Performance of “Passionate Kisses”

From the September/October 2021 issue of Acoustic Guitar | By Jeffrey Pepper Rodgers. In 1991, Lucinda Williams was touring Australia with Mary Chapin Carpenter and Rosanne Cash, and Carpenter fell in love with Williams’ song “Passionate Kisses,” playing and harmonizing with it at every show. Carpenter wound up covering the song on her album Come On Come On and releasing it as a single. Although her label did not see hit potential, the public felt otherwise: “Passionate Kisses” climbed the charts and won Grammys in 1994 for both Best Country Song and Best Country Vocal Performance.
MUSIC
acousticguitar.com

Ask the Expert: Why Does My New Guitar Need a Setup?

From the September 2018 issue of Acoustic Guitar | BY MAMIE MINCH. Q: I recently ordered a brand-new acoustic guitar from a well-known, reputable online company. I was frustrated to find that when I unpacked it, right out of the box, the guitar wasn’t comfortable to play; not in first position or up the neck! I took it to my local shop, and they told me it needed a setup. It played much better when they were done with it. The guitar isn’t top of the line, but it sure isn’t a cheap guitar, and it’s totally new. Why would it arrive in the mail already needing work? —Jim Carver, Minneapolis, MN.
GUITAR

