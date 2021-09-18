Weather Service says Friday storms included four tornadoes; more than 1,000 remain without power

The National Weather Service reports at least four tornadoes touched down in Minnesota as severe storms swept across the region early Friday. The storms also brought more-widespread damaging straight-line winds that downed trees and branches. Authorities reported at least one death — in Mankato, where a 4-year-old girl died when a tree branch fell on a tent at a city park. Mankato city officials on Saturday identified her as Nytalia I. Ashes of Sioux Falls, S.D.