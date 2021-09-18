CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mankato, MN

Weather Service says Friday storms included four tornadoes; more than 1,000 remain without power

By Andrew Krueger
mprnews.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe National Weather Service reports at least four tornadoes touched down in Minnesota as severe storms swept across the region early Friday. The storms also brought more-widespread damaging straight-line winds that downed trees and branches. Authorities reported at least one death — in Mankato, where a 4-year-old girl died when a tree branch fell on a tent at a city park. Mankato city officials on Saturday identified her as Nytalia I. Ashes of Sioux Falls, S.D.

www.mprnews.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CNN

5 things to know about coronavirus booster shots

(CNN) — Booster shots are here, after much hoopla from the White House and a great deal of discussion and consideration from the teams of doctors and other experts who advise the US Food and Drug Administration and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. More than 2 million...
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Associated Press

Canadians home after Huawei CFO resolves US charges

TORONTO (AP) — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau hugged two Canadians who landed in Canada on Saturday following what amounted to a high-stakes prisoner swap involving China, the U.S. and Canada. Trudeau greeted Canadians Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor after their plane landed in Calgary, Alberta early Saturday. The men were...
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mankato, MN
City
Apple Valley, MN
City
Burnsville, MN
State
Minnesota State
State
Wisconsin State
Fox News

Jury begins deliberation in R. Kelly sex trafficking trial

A jury of seven men and five women have begun deliberating in R. Kelly's sexual misconduct trial. The R&B star is facing racketeering and sex trafficking charges. Prosecutors and defense attorneys finished their closing arguments this week. The 54-year-old singer is accused of running a Chicago-based criminal enterprise that recruited his accusers for unwanted sex and mental torment.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#The Tornado#Extreme Weather#Xcel Energy#Nws Twin Cities#The Weather Service#Mpr News#Minnesotans
ABC News

Iowa Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley, 88, running for reelection

Iowa's senior Republican senator, Chuck Grassley, announced in an early morning tweet Friday that, at age 88, he will seek reelection in 2022. Grassley, who will be 89 by Election Day next year, is proud of his physical fitness, and not-so-subtly bragged about in a tweet announcing his run that showed him jogging before sunrise in Iowa.
IOWA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy