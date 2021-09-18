CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Over $1 Billion In ETH Exits Crypto Exchanges In 24 Hours — What This Means For Ether

By Bernice Nyambura
zycrypto.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article· ETH makes history as $1.2 billion in ETH leaves centralized exchanges in the past 24 hours. · London Upgrade has changed Ethereum’s supply dynamics. · Increasing reduction in the supply of Ether could soon see its price at $10,000. Circa $1.2 billion worth of Ether has left centralized exchanges...

zycrypto.com

Benzinga

Here's Why Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Are Crashing All Of A Sudden

Major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) and Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) are crashing early morning on Friday. What Happened: The plunge in the cryptocurrency markets comes as the People’s Bank of China reiterated its warning on virtual assets not being legal tender in the country. This isn't the...
MARKETS
zycrypto.com

Is Solana Really Ready To Muscle Deeper Into Ethereum’s Territory?

Solana’s rise in recent months has seen it become the cynosure of eyes within cryptocurrency circles and has raised questions about whether it can take on Ethereum. The quest to overthrow Ethereum was dealt a massive blow following the outage that hit the network last week. Solana fell to lows...
MARKETS
zycrypto.com

Small Bitcoin Hodlers Ride Accumulation Wave After Large Sell-Offs — What This Means For The Wider Market

The Bitcoin market yet again found itself this week amidst a macroscopic landscape of growing uncertainties in global regulatory waters and a headwind of Chinese negative data which was reflected in major equity and stock markets shedding gains. These negative events saw the crypto asset lose close to 20% value in just under three days, falling into August’s $39,600 territory.
MARKETS
investing.com

ChangeNOW: What is Crucial for Crypto Exchange Platforms?

The decentralized and often open-source nature of blockchain seems to open up the black box of the FinTech world. The technology itself allows auditors to review cryptocurrencies and be assured that there is nothing to hide. There are more than 6000 different cryptocurrencies, and numerous crypto exchange platforms are emerging...
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
Fortune

Why crypto enthusiasts should know what ‘FUD’ means

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Among the countless pieces of technical jargon and acronyms that the cryptocurrency community throws around, there’s one important concept that’s easy to understand even for the liberal-arts majors among us: FUD. That stands for “Fear,...
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
The Independent

Bitcoin news - live: BTC price tumbles as China central bank launches crackdown on cryptocurrency

Bitcoin and several other cryptocurrencies are tumbling after an announcement from China’s central bank that all crypto-related transactions are illegal in the country.While the price of bitcoin was stabilising around $44,000 early Friday, even reaching $45,000 at a point, in the last two hours it has nosedived to $42,000 after China’s central bank announced further crackdown on the cryptocurrency.The global cryptocurrency market is down by about 3 per cent in the last 24 hours.Several cryptocurrencies, including Ethereum (ether), Solana (SOL), and dogecoin are down by nearly 7 per cent compared to their values 24 hours earlier.The latest statement from the Chinese officials says any business activities using digital currencies are illegal in the country.Most of the drop in values of cryptocurrencies have happened within the last two hours. You can follow all the latest news, updates and expert price predictions in our live blog right here. Read More Watch cryptocurrency experts discuss bitcoin price predictionsWhat is Solana? The crypto that defied the price crash – and is rising 200-times faster than bitcoin in 2021
MARKETS
investing.com

Ethereum balance on crypto exchanges hits new lows as ETH price retakes $3K

Ethereum balance on crypto exchanges hits new lows as ETH price retakes $3K. Data collected by CryptoQuant, a blockchain analytics platform, showed that exchanges' net Ethereum token reserves dropped to 18.533 million ETH, compared to 23.92 million ETH a year ago. Meanwhile, the cost to purchase one Ether rose from almost $349 to as high as $3,078, showcasing an inverse correlation between ETH reserves on exchanges and prices.
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
financemagnates.com

Cryptocurrency Assets Remain Stable near $2 Trillion Market Cap

The total market cap of cryptocurrencies saw a small recovery in the last 24 hours. Overall, the market capitalization of digital assets remained stable near the important level of $2 trillion. Bitcoin, the world’s largest cryptocurrency asset, gained nearly 1% in the last 24 hours. BTC is currently trading above...
STOCKS
zycrypto.com

Polygon and Stellar Now Interconnected Using Chainlink’s ‘Proof of Reserve’ — Unlocking Over $10 Billion In Value

Stellar and Polygon blockchains are now interconnected through Chainlink’s technology, thanks to an innovation by NewsCrypto. Following the innovation, Polygon, which is the protocol that facilitates the scalability of dApps on the Ethereum blockchain, is now availing the Stellar native token XLM for trading, lending, and decentralized finance usage. The crypto is also now easy to port to dApps on Ethereum and other blockchains linked with it.
TECHNOLOGY
u.today

FTX Crypto Exchange Relocates from Hong Kong Over Tight Regulatory Measures

Word has spread that popular crypto derivatives trading venue FTX has relocated from Hong Kong to warm and sunny Nassau, the capital of the Bahamas, as they are more friendly to crypto-related businesses than the authorities of HK. The news was shared by the Chinese crypto journalist Colin Wu. FTX...
MARKETS
zycrypto.com

Why Are Ex-Regulators Joining The Crypto Space At An Alarming Rate?

Ex-regulatory officials are taking up roles within the cryptocurrency space after serving out their tenures. For firms in the industry, it offers a way for them to insulate themselves from increasing regulatory pressure while ex-regulators explore the next chapter of their careers. Although it seems like a winning formula, several...
MARKETS
zycrypto.com

Smart Contracts Coming To Bitcoin: The Ultimate Ethereum and Cardano Killer?

Its smart contract season as Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, is gearing up for a smart contract upgrade courtesy of Dfinity’s Internet Computer blockchain (ICB). The decision which received 96.55% approval on the platform’s native Network Nervous System (NNS) connection is the 20,586th since ICP broke into mainstream cryptocurrency ranks in May.
MARKETS
zycrypto.com

Groundbreaking: ETF Giant VanEck Set To Offer A Solana ETF Fund In Germany

It appears there are plans by VanEck, a global ETF and mutual fund manager, to offer its clients a Solana-backed ETF through a listing in Germany. VanEck has filed for several Bitcoin and Ethereum ETF listings in the U.S. which have so far not been approved. The firm however hopes to enter the cryptocurrency ETF market by this new means.
MARKETS

