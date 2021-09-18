This week’s Nintendo Switch eShop charts
The latest Nintendo Switch eShop charts have been published and the newly released WarioWare: Get It Together! is the No.1 video game this week. It’s also interesting to see Sonic Colors: Ultimate enter at No.10,. Thankfully the game’s first patch has now been released it should be in a better state than it was originally at launch. The top Nintendo eShop Download Only game this week is the well-received Eastward which is followed by the captivating Among Us. Here’s the latest Switch eShop charts:mynintendonews.com
