This week’s Nintendo Switch eShop charts

Finally the wait is over! After waiting for so long, Nintendo finally made Nintendo Switch to be compatible with Apple AirPods and other Bluetooth headsets and headphones. While it’s a good news for everyone, unfortunately there’s a catch to it: you can only use 1 pair of Joy-Con while using AIrPods or other Bluetooth headsets and headphones connected to your Nintendo Switch. I do really hope Nintendo can work around this limitation on the next subsequent OS updates. But anyway, I have also the workaround for you who would like to use AirPods or other Bluetooth headsets/headphones and at the same time using more than 1 pair of Joy-Con. Check out the steps below.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 7 DAYS AGO