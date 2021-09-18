Special Weather Statement issued for Central Interior, Deltana and Tanana Flats, Denali by NWS
Effective: 2021-09-18 18:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-09-18 18:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central Interior; Deltana and Tanana Flats; Denali; Eastern Alaska Range; Middle Tanana Valley; Upper Tanana Valley and the Fortymile Country; Yukon Flats and Surrounding Uplands Snowfall Possible Sunday Night Through Monday Night Across The Eastern Interior Several inches of wet snow are possible across the Eastern Interior Sunday night through Monday night. This includes areas of the Parks, Steese, Elliot, Richardson and Taylor Highways. It is uncertain at this time how much snow will fall, but elevations above 1000 feet will likely have wet snow accumulate on road surfaces and cause travel difficulties on Monday.alerts.weather.gov
