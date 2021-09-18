Special Weather Statement issued for Central Interior, Deltana and Tanana Flats, Denali by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-25 01:27:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-09-25 06:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central Interior; Middle Tanana Valley; Upper Tanana Valley and the Fortymile Country; Yukon Flats and Surrounding Uplands ..Significant Snow Through Saturday Morning Snow continues over the Steese, Elliott, Taylor and Parks Highways, including the Fairbanks, North Pole and Eielson areas. Snow will continue through tonight, then taper off Saturday morning. An additonal 1 to 2 inches of snow are expected by the time the snow tapers off Saturday morning for most areas, however an additional 2 to 4 inches is expected in the Central and Eastern Alaska Range. In the Fairbanks, North Pole and Eielson areas, snow is occuring and will continue through tonight, then taper off Saturday morning. By the time the snow tapers off Saturday morning, storm totals of 1 to 3 inches of snow are expected in the Fairbanks and North Pole areas, while Eielson is expected to have 4 inches of snow.

