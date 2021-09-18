CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Interior, Deltana and Tanana Flats, Denali by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-18 18:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-09-18 18:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central Interior; Deltana and Tanana Flats; Denali; Eastern Alaska Range; Middle Tanana Valley; Upper Tanana Valley and the Fortymile Country; Yukon Flats and Surrounding Uplands Snowfall Possible Sunday Night Through Monday Night Across The Eastern Interior Several inches of wet snow are possible across the Eastern Interior Sunday night through Monday night. This includes areas of the Parks, Steese, Elliot, Richardson and Taylor Highways. It is uncertain at this time how much snow will fall, but elevations above 1000 feet will likely have wet snow accumulate on road surfaces and cause travel difficulties on Monday.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Interior, Middle Tanana Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-25 01:27:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-09-25 06:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central Interior; Middle Tanana Valley; Upper Tanana Valley and the Fortymile Country; Yukon Flats and Surrounding Uplands ..Significant Snow Through Saturday Morning Snow continues over the Steese, Elliott, Taylor and Parks Highways, including the Fairbanks, North Pole and Eielson areas. Snow will continue through tonight, then taper off Saturday morning. An additonal 1 to 2 inches of snow are expected by the time the snow tapers off Saturday morning for most areas, however an additional 2 to 4 inches is expected in the Central and Eastern Alaska Range. In the Fairbanks, North Pole and Eielson areas, snow is occuring and will continue through tonight, then taper off Saturday morning. By the time the snow tapers off Saturday morning, storm totals of 1 to 3 inches of snow are expected in the Fairbanks and North Pole areas, while Eielson is expected to have 4 inches of snow.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Anchorage by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-25 01:27:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-09-25 09:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Anchorage SLICK CONDITIONS EXPECTED SATURDAY MORNING Temperatures are expected to fall below freezing tonight across Anchorage, particularly over the east side of town including the Hillside, as well as in the Eagle River area. This combined with existing water on roadways could potentially lead to icy conditions by early Saturday morning. Use caution while driving.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for La Porte by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-25 04:28:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-26 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Do not venture out on piers. Target Area: La Porte BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING * WHAT...High wave action, strong currents, and dangerous swimming conditions expected. Wave heights 3 to 6 feet. * WHERE...In Indiana, La Porte county. In Michigan, Berrien county. * WHEN...Through Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...Strong currents can pull swimmers into deeper water and high waves can sweep people off piers.
LAPORTE COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Deltana and Tanana Flats by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-24 14:26:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-09-25 06:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Deltana and Tanana Flats WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Snow occuring. Plan on difficult travel conditions. Storm total snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches, are expected. * WHERE...Deltana and Tanana Flats. * WHEN...Through 6 AM Saturday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Look for reduced visibilities at times. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause travel difficulties. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Berrien by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-25 04:28:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-26 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Do not venture out on piers. Target Area: Berrien BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING * WHAT...High wave action, strong currents, and dangerous swimming conditions expected. Wave heights 3 to 6 feet. * WHERE...In Indiana, La Porte county. In Michigan, Berrien county. * WHEN...Through Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...Strong currents can pull swimmers into deeper water and high waves can sweep people off piers.
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Porter by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-25 10:49:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-25 13:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid dangerous swimming conditions and do not venture out onto piers, jetties, breakwalls, or other shoreline structures. Target Area: Porter BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY * WHAT...High wave action of 3 to 5 feet and dangerous currents expected at Lake Michigan beaches. * WHERE...Porter County beaches. * WHEN...Until noon today. * IMPACTS...Swimming conditions will be life threatening, especially for inexperienced swimmers.
PORTER COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Des Moines, Lee by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-25 04:58:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-25 07:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Des Moines; Lee Patchy to Areas of Dense Fog Early This Morning Patchy to areas of dense fog will be found over portions of far southeast Iowa, northeast Missouri and west central Illinois. Visibilities will be below one quarter mile at times, and could change rapidly over short distances. Motorists should drive with extra caution and allow additional travel time. Use low beams, reduce speed, and allow for plenty of room between you and other cars.
DES MOINES COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Rabun by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-24 21:13:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-25 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Rabun Patchy dense fog will be in store for the major mountain valleys through daybreak. Slow down when visibility is reduced. Don`t use cruise control. Delay travel until conditions improve.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Central Interior#Eastern Alaska Range#The Fortymile Country
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Mason, Muskegon, Oceana by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-25 03:40:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-26 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions and do not venture out on piers. Please check with your local authorities on potential beach closures. Target Area: Mason; Muskegon; Oceana BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING * WHAT...High wave action, strong currents, and dangerous swimming conditions expected. Piers may be heavily swamped by waves. * WHERE...Mason, Oceana and Muskegon counties. * WHEN...Through Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...Strong currents can pull swimmers into deeper water and high waves can sweep people off piers.
MASON COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Hancock, Henderson, McDonough, Warren by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-25 02:27:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-25 07:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Hancock; Henderson; McDonough; Warren Patchy to Areas of Dense Fog Early This Morning Patchy to areas of dense fog will be found over portions of far southeast Iowa, northeast Missouri and west central Illinois. Visibilities will be below one quarter mile at times, and could change rapidly over short distances. Motorists should drive with extra caution and allow additional travel time. Use low beams, reduce speed, and allow for plenty of room between you and other cars.
HANCOCK COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Porter by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-25 04:21:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-25 13:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid dangerous swimming conditions and do not venture out onto piers, jetties, breakwalls, or other shoreline structures. Target Area: Porter BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY * WHAT...High wave action of 3 to 6 feet and dangerous currents expected at Lake Michigan beaches. * WHERE...Porter County beaches. * WHEN...Until noon today. * IMPACTS...Swimming conditions will be life threatening, especially for inexperienced swimmers.
PORTER COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Litchfield, Southern Litchfield by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-25 07:02:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-25 09:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northern Litchfield; Southern Litchfield LOCALLY DENSE FOG THIS MORNING Some locally dense fog will continue mainly in the valley locations across eastern New York and western New England prior to 930 am. Visibilities will lower to a half a mile or less in some locations. Leave extra space between your vehicle driving this morning and use low beams. The fog should burn off in the late morning.
LITCHFIELD COUNTY, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Avery, Buncombe, Graham, Haywood, Henderson, Macon, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-25 05:16:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-25 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Avery; Buncombe; Graham; Haywood; Henderson; Macon; Madison; Mitchell; Northern Jackson; Southern Jackson; Swain; Transylvania; Yancey Patchy dense fog will be in store for the major mountain valleys through daybreak. Slow down when visibility is reduced. Don`t use cruise control. Delay travel until conditions improve.
AVERY COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Dixon Entrance to Cape Decision Coastal Area by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-25 01:27:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-09-25 10:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Dixon Entrance to Cape Decision Coastal Area DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM AKDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Klawock and Hydaburg. * WHEN...Until 10 AM AKDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Dona Ana by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-24 20:56:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-24 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Dona Ana FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR EAST CENTRAL DONA ANA COUNTY Flood waters have receded. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Barnes, Eddy, Griggs, Ransom, Sargent by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-25 04:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-25 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Barnes; Eddy; Griggs; Ransom; Sargent FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 9 AM CDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Griggs, Ransom, Eddy, Sargent and Barnes Counties. * WHEN...From 4 AM to 9 AM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
BARNES COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Benzie, Charlevoix, Leelanau, Manistee, Southeast Chippewa by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-25 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-25 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Please check with your local authorities on potential beach closures. Target Area: Benzie; Charlevoix; Leelanau; Manistee; Southeast Chippewa BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...High wave action, strong currents, and dangerous swimming conditions expected. * WHERE...Leelanau, Benzie, Manistee, Southeast Chippewa and Charlevoix Counties. * WHEN...From 8 AM EDT Saturday through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming conditions.
BENZIE COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Allegan, Ottawa, Van Buren by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-25 03:40:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-27 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions and do not venture out on piers. Please check with your local authorities on potential beach closures. Target Area: Allegan; Ottawa; Van Buren BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...High wave action, strong currents, and dangerous swimming conditions expected. Piers may be heavily swamped by waves. * WHERE...Ottawa, Allegan and Van Buren counties. * WHEN...Through Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Strong currents can pull swimmers into deeper water and high waves can sweep people off piers.
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Alger by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-25 04:22:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-25 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Alger BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous swimming conditions are due to high wave action and strong rip currents. * WHERE...Alger County. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...High wave action and dangerous currents will lead to life threatening swimming conditions. Waves in rapid succession can tire swimmers quickly. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Current related fatalities and rescues in the past have occurred due to similar wave conditions at locations listed below: For Alger County: The Au Train River mouth at Au Train, the exposed regions of Grand Marais Harbor, and Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore.
ALGER COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Benzie, Charlevoix, Leelanau, Manistee, Southeast Chippewa by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-25 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-25 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Please check with your local authorities on potential beach closures. Target Area: Benzie; Charlevoix; Leelanau; Manistee; Southeast Chippewa BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...High wave action, strong currents, and dangerous swimming conditions expected. * WHERE...Leelanau, Benzie, Manistee, Southeast Chippewa and Charlevoix Counties. * WHEN...From 8 AM EDT Saturday through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming conditions.
BENZIE COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy