Dense Fog Advisory issued for Androscoggin, Central Interior Cumberland, Coastal Cumberland by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-18 07:57:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-18 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Androscoggin; Central Interior Cumberland; Coastal Cumberland; Coastal Waldo; Coastal York; Interior Waldo; Interior York; Kennebec; Knox; Lincoln; Sagadahoc DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter to one half mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest Maine. Portions of central and southern New Hampshire. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Low visibility could make driving conditions hazardous. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Visibility continues to slowly improve this morning, but pockets of dense fog remain across the advisory area. Dense fog should largely lift by 9 AM.