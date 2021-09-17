Here’s a Taste of What the 41st Street Overpass on I-29 Will Look Like
While riding with a friend in Ankeny, Iowa last weekend, we drove under I-35. My friend was confused and I saw the future of the busiest street in Sioux Falls. This goofy looking intersection is bound to make the excellent drivers of Sioux Falls seethe with the change. It's called a diverging diamond. It was announced back in March that the 41st Street overpass on I-29 would be getting one of these modern traffic marvels. Of course the diverging diamond will go over the interstate and not under it like the one pictured.kikn.com
