It wasn’t until August 2021 that I found myself with a COVID story. My family, along with thousands of other American families, have COVID stories that none of us wanted. My parents did the right thing, wore masks, got vaccinated and took precautions. Unfortunately, that wasn’t enough. They both caught COVID in mid-August. We don’t understand why my Mother survived and my stepfather did not.

HARRISBURG, PA ・ 5 DAYS AGO