In September 2018, Alex Paul, frontman for the band Birds of Play, won a solo blues competition at the Telluride Blues and Brews Festival. He'd been wanting to put a band together for a couple of years, and he also had a grant from the Telluride Arts District to record an album. So he called up friends Jack Tolan (guitars, vocals and mandolin) and Eric Shedd (bass, mandolin, guitar and vocals). They started making music, and after recording an album, they went on tour to practice playing together and prepare for the Blues and Brews show.

ROCK MUSIC ・ 4 DAYS AGO