Ex- Premier League referee Mark Clattenburg has dubbed Jurgen Klopp a "strange bloke" and claimed the German tried to intimidate him before a big game. Klopp is often perceived as a loveable character who is one of the more upbeat Premier League bosses, but Clattenburg has alleged that there is a different side to the man in the Liverpool hot-seat that many who do not have behind-the-scenes access do not see.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 7 DAYS AGO