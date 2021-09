EUGENE, Ore. – The Oregon track and field team will host five meets including the Pac-12 and NCAA Championships as part of its five-date 2022 home schedule at Hayward Field. For a second-consecutive season, the home schedule begins with the Hayward Premiere (April 1-2). "We look forward to another exciting season at Hayward Field," UO head coach Robert Johnson said. "We also look forward to welcoming more fans back and having that full experience for the student-athletes competing at Hayward Field."

EUGENE, OR ・ 11 DAYS AGO