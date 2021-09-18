Why the coming battle over redistricting could devolve into a political knife fight

AUSTIN — Politicians like to insist that representative government is all about the people. But sometimes it's really all about them. The best illustration of that launches into high gear Monday when the Legislature returns to the Capitol to focus on redistricting – that once-a-decade (sometimes more than once) knife fight when the maps that decide the boundaries of both state houses, Texas' congressional delegation and the State Board of Education are redrawn to reflect the population shifts revealed in the latest census numbers.