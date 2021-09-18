CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Worth every red cent!! The best entertainment around…

In Style

These Premium, Curve-Friendly Jeans Are Internet-Famous, and Worth Every Penny

When it comes to denim, I'm as discerning as it gets. I own more pairs than I'd like to admit, but most days of the week, you can likely find me wearing a flirty, feminine dress and strappy heels if I want to look and feel my best. I love the look of a lived-in pair of jeans that exude cool confidence and fit like a glove, but I rarely embrace that aesthetic despite my growing collection of denim because none of them fit just right.
Harper's Bazaar

The Best Luggage Brands for Every Kind of Traveler

If you've ever been part of the impatient crowd surrounding the luggage carousel at the airport, then you have the raw footage of bare, blank, and boring black suitcases tumbling together at the forefront of your mind. Don't settle for another plain carry-on. If you're in desperate need of a suitcase refresh to run from yellow cab to gate, look to the trendiest and cult-favorite brands of now. Ahead, your modernized guide to the best luggage brands of today, for every type of traveler.
Lewiston Morning Tribune

It’s worth every strand

Part cookbook, part memoir, “Pasta” traces chef Missy Robbins’ journey into the heart of the Italian art form. It’s also a romance, since her co-author, Talia Baiocchi, went from friend to fiancée over the course of the project. Robbins’ warm guidance (and fettuccine Alfredo) will win you over, too. You...
bubbleblabber.com

“Injustice” Debuts Red Band Trailer From Warner Bros. Home Entertainment

Below you will find the red band trailer for Injustice, an all-new, feature-length DC Animated Movie from Warner Bros. Animation, DC and Warner Bros. Home Entertainment (WBHE). The film arrives October 19, 2021 on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Combo Pack, Blu-ray and Digital. Inspired by Injustice: Gods Among Us, NetherRealm...
HGTV

25 Best Engagement Gifts for Every Budget

With wedding gifts, you usually have a couple’s registry to shop from, or there’s always the stand-by homewares that any newlyweds would appreciate. For an engagement gift, there’s really no guide or parameters. However, engagement gifts are becoming more and more popular — especially amid the pandemic when friends and family can’t always travel or celebrate in person. If you’re shopping for an engagement party or a gift to send a couple who just got engaged, we’ve rounded up the best ideas for every budget, from funny gifts to edible arrangements to little luxuries. Take a peek at our favorite gifts below and start shopping for the happy couple.
Digital Photography Review

DPReview TV: The best portrait kits for every budget

One question we get a lot at DPReview is, 'What's the best portrait kit?' This week, Chris and Jordan recommend their favorite camera and lens combos for shooting portraits. Whether you have champagne tastes or a beer budget, there's a great kit for you. Subscribe to our YouTube channel to...
Outsider.com

Gabby Petito Case: Woman Posts Tragic Message with Photo of Gabby Petito on Laundrie Family’s Lawn

“I was here once.” Someone has put up a heartbreaking memorial for Gabby Petito in the front lawn of the Laundrie’s Florida residence, as footage shows. “Our producer Donna is at the house while we are at the reserve. She sent me this video – someone posted pictures on the Laundrie’s front lawn with the words “I was here once,” posts News Nation Now correspondent Brian Entin on Twitter mid-Friday.
rockpapershotgun.com

Best Deathloop weapons: every weapon in Deathloop explained

How many weapons are there in Deathloop and how do you get the best ones? Deathloop is about two assassins locked in a time-looping duel to the death, so naturally, there are weapons aplenty in this game. Thanks to the titular loop, you aren't always going to be able to hang on to every weapon you pick up, so knowing where and how to get your favourite weapons back is going to be important.
buckscountyherald.com

Music festival trip worth every mile

Send letters to P.O. Box 685, Lahaska 18931, or bridget@buckscountyherald.com or fax to 215-794-1109. Letters may be edited for clarity and to fit space available. Only signed letters will be used and a contact phone number must be submitted with letters. Letters that contain slanderous or profane language will be rejected or the text will be cut. The Herald is a nonpartisan publication that aims to print only factual accounts. Letters are readers’ opinions.
audacy.com

Best Restaurants Around Atlanta For Late Night Eats

“Open 24 hours. Unbelievable family that owns it.”. For more of Atlanta’s Restaurants for ‘Late Night Eats’ head over to Atlanta Eats site: https://www.atlantaeats.com/blog/13-atlanta-restaurants-open-late/. Steak Shapiro joins the Big Tigger Morning Show every Thursday at 9:25AM/ET on The People’s Station V-103 with his Atlanta Eats segment!. Listen live on the...
Harper's Bazaar

The Best Furniture on Amazon for Every Room in Your Home

Maybe you're moving into a new home, maybe interior re-decorating inspiration has struck. Whatever's leading you to search for new furniture, some of the sharpest leather sofas and versatile lighting are hiding in plain sight. Not at an antique store or an obscure furniture site, but on Amazon. After scouring...
