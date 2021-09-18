CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

3 men fatally shot in Cincinnati neighborhood

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 7 days ago
3 killed: Three men in their 20s were fatally shot in Cincinnati early Saturday. (Kali9/iStock)

CINCINNATI — Three men were fatally shot in a Cincinnati early Saturday, authorities said.

Cincinnati police said the men, who were in their 20s, were found dead after police responded to a report of gunshots at about 2:30 a.m. EDT, Capt. Steve Saunders, a police spokesperson, told WXIX.

The shooting occurred in the Pendleton neighborhood of Cincinnati, WCPO reported.

Police did not release any information about the victims or any suspects, the television station reported. Authorities also did not release a possible motive for the shooting.

The case is being investigated by the Cincinnati Police Department’s homicide unit, WLWT reported.

Comments / 23

WonderWhy
7d ago

If you are out @ 2:30a and not driving home from work, you're up to no good and trouble follows.

