CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Interior Design

Tiny Home Interiors that will be the major inspiration you need to create the tiny home of your dreams!

By Srishti Mitra
yankodesign.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article2020 was a major wake-up call for the world, and since then everyone’s been aspiring toward’s eco-friendly and mindful ways of living. As a result, tiny homes have been taking over the architectural world and they continue to grow popular by the day. What started off as a cute little trend is now turning into a serious option for home spaces. And one thing is for sure – tiny homes are here to stay! And just because they are tiny in size, does not mean they cannot be beautifully done! This collection of tiny home interiors are major inspiration goals, proving big things come in small packages. Warm, peaceful, and organic – these interiors will have you drooling over them! If you’re planning to shift to a tiny home, these designs are all the major inspo you need, to build the tiny home of your dreams.

www.yankodesign.com

Comments / 0

Related
luxurylaunches.com

This $1.75 million modernist Joshua Tree home sits right in the center of a 100-acre California desert. It’s lavish, tech-laden, and comes with a library.

The pandemic has taught us to live solitarily, and we often feel uncomfortable when it gets too people-y around us. If you are too comfortable in your company and have deep pockets, maybe this modernist, five-acre home set among Joshua Tree National Park’s famous boulders can be your dream home. It’s a minimalistic gem nestled between the nothingness of a vast natural desert with no one to bother you leave maybe a few birds, bugs, lizards, and snakes. Called the House Between the Rocks or El Cemento Uno, it will boggle your mind with its amenities and luxuries right in the middle of the magnificent Mojave Desert landscape. This unusual monolithic dwelling is the brainchild of URBARC Design Studio and KUD Properties.
HOME & GARDEN
Apartment Therapy

6 Ways to Make Your Bed Look More Expensive, According to Home Stagers

Bedrooms are nothing short of sanctuaries, which is why potential homebuyers often linger a little longer in the bedrooms while house hunting. After all, if they can’t picture themselves comfortably leaving the stress and weight of the world behind at the end of each day in their future bedroom, they’re going to have a hard time picturing themselves enjoying other parts of the home.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Apartment Therapy

This HGTV Star Suggests Painting Your Lower Cabinets This Color to Add Warmth Into the Kitchen

Painting kitchen cabinets has been one of the most executed DIYs over the last year. And it’s not hard to see why: with everyone staying at home more, there’s a desire to breathe new life into the most used spaces. And when it comes to easy ways to brighten up the kitchen, painting your cabinets is the way to go. However, with so many options out there, settling on a paint color can be extremely difficult — so let HGTV star and interior designer Breegan Jane make it easy for you.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Apartment Therapy

The Bathroom Staple That Home Stagers Say You Should Get Rid of

As the proud owner of a very tiny bathroom, my eye always zeros in on the mess. If anything is out of place, I notice it immediately — because that mess can easily take over the entirety of my bathroom in no time. So I was happy to discover, when speaking to home stagers, that my bathroom doesn’t have one of the messiest items of all: a towel bar.
HOME & GARDEN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Taste Of Home

This Is What the Little Doors in Old Houses Are Really For

For those of us that live in old houses—from before the 1950s—there are design quirks that act as conversation starters. Even though we’re scratching our heads at some old home features, they were perfectly functional 75 years ago. But those details don’t make the most sense now. There’s no need to have a coal door or an icebox door today, right?
INTERIOR DESIGN
homedit.com

A Nautical-Themed Tiny House With A Surprisingly Spacious Interior

This stylish little Baluchon build is more than just a tiny house, although it would make a perfect symbol for this entire category of structures. It’s a very stylish and chic little house built on a 6 meter long trailer and it’s love at first sight for anyone who catches a glimpse at it. How could anyone not find it charming when it’s so full of flair and character?
INTERIOR DESIGN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tiny Homes#Water Recycling#Inspiration#Banjo Tiny House#Cedar Shiplap#Italian#Wc#Chamois#Casa Ojal#Cmf#Bonzanigo#Adu
architectureartdesigns.com

Give Your Bathroom A New Look With These Items

How important are the details in the decoration? In any room, but especially, in the bathroom. In this room, where there is usually not much furniture, details such as the roll holders, or the towel racks, allow us to give a sophisticated and different touch to the bathroom, and also, without carrying out any works.
HOME & GARDEN
Apartment Therapy

One Small Thing That’s Making Your Home Look Run Down (and How to Fix It)

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Sergio Quezada, a Colorado-based home improvement specialist known as Mr. Jalapeño on social media, tackles cosmetic home improvement DIY projects, particularly around painting and drywall on his TikTok and Instagram channels. Recently, one of his DIY solutions went viral on TikTok, because it tackled one small thing that’s making your home look run down and tired — yet is so straightforward to fix.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Interior Design
architecturaldigest.com

5 of the Most Enchanting Colors for Home Decor This Fall

As soon as a chill hits the air we all know that autumn is officially on its way. Fall signals the introduction of sweaters, lattes, getting cozy, and of course, spending more time indoors. It also means the arrival of fall color trends. This season is the perfect time to refresh your home decor by creating a comforting space to hibernate during the cooler months and to nurture both mind and body.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Apartment Therapy

This New Rug Trend Is Affordable, Stylish, and Easy to Incorporate into Any Decor Style

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. When designers and DIYers alike find a furnishing that’s sophisticated, complements a number of aesthetics, and is extremely durable, they become fans for life. From all of my reporting and scouting on home decor over the past few years, I can tell you with total confidence that that’s exactly how the design world at large feels about natural fiber rugs made of jute and sisal.
INTERIOR DESIGN
architectureartdesigns.com

5 Camper Vans Decorated So Well You Want To Live In Them

Looking for camper van ideas? You will not believe these transformations. We teach them before and after, they are a dream!. The camping vans are a choice of mini houses with insurance you will succeed. Why? A camper van accompanies you everywhere, it takes up almost no space, its price is affordable -they are usually second-hand- and, with a little imagination, it can become your dream home. If you are thinking of decorating one, get inspired by these before and after camper vans. You will be amazed by the result!
CARS
roguevalleymessenger.com

3 Tips to Make Your Living Room Look Luxurious

One of the best things about modern decor trends is that they give your home the appearance of luxury without making you go bankrupt while decorating the entire house to suit a specific aesthetic. Thankfully, there are a handful of useful tips and tricks that most millennial homeowners use to make the most of their living space while saving as much as they can, and sometimes not spending a single penny at all. In this article, we’ll take a look at 3 things you can do (even if you have a tiny budget) to make your living room look and feel luxurious! Let’s get started.
INTERIOR DESIGN

Comments / 0

Community Policy