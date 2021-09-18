CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Exclusive: Why women should embrace DIY, by Jessica Grizzle

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article"I’ve always found it so exciting to take on a new project, especially when attempting something new, and muddling my way through until I get it right..." As a new programme, Tool Club, is about to be shown on Channel 4 this weekend (Saturday 18th September 2021 at 4pm), and one of the DIY experts, Jessica Grizzle is encouraging more women to embrace 'Doing It Themselves' with jobs around the house. In an exclusive feature for Female First, here is why she believes women should embrace DIY…

IN THIS ARTICLE
