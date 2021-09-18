Exclusive: Why women should embrace DIY, by Jessica Grizzle

This article was published in Rock and Ice issue 232 (February 2016). Growing up in New Zealand, with very few strong women climbers around at the time, I spent nearly all my time climbing with guys and did everything I could to fit in. I didn’t want to be treated differently or be seen as less strong than them. I fought to carry equal loads, I handled power tools, and I never let anyone do anything for me for fear of being seen as incapable. At bouldering comps I occasionally even threw my scorecard in with the men’s.

