Motorcyclist injured in crash in Pittsburgh’s Larimer neighborhood

PITTSBURGH — A motorcyclist was injured in a crash with another vehicle in Pittsburgh’s Larimer neighborhood early Saturday morning.

The incident occurred at the intersection of Enterprise Street and Frankstown Avenue around 1:20 a.m.

Police said the motorcycle was involved in a crash with a second vehicle.

The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital in critical condition. The driver of the car was not injured.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

