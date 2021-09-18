CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pittsburgh, PA

Motorcyclist injured in crash in Pittsburgh’s Larimer neighborhood

By WPXI.com News Staff
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3A8UpI_0c0B61wO00
(deepblue4you/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

PITTSBURGH — A motorcyclist was injured in a crash with another vehicle in Pittsburgh’s Larimer neighborhood early Saturday morning.

The incident occurred at the intersection of Enterprise Street and Frankstown Avenue around 1:20 a.m.

Police said the motorcycle was involved in a crash with a second vehicle.

The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital in critical condition. The driver of the car was not injured.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pittsburgh, PA
Accidents
Pittsburgh, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Larimer, PA
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Accidents
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Local
Pennsylvania Traffic
Pittsburgh, PA
Traffic
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
55K+
Followers
69K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy