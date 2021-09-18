Motorcyclist injured in crash in Pittsburgh’s Larimer neighborhood
PITTSBURGH — A motorcyclist was injured in a crash with another vehicle in Pittsburgh’s Larimer neighborhood early Saturday morning.
The incident occurred at the intersection of Enterprise Street and Frankstown Avenue around 1:20 a.m.
Police said the motorcycle was involved in a crash with a second vehicle.
The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital in critical condition. The driver of the car was not injured.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
