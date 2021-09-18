CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Winnipeg Jets: Top 3 New Prospects to Keep an Eye on in 2021-2022

By Editorials
FanSided
FanSided
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Winnipeg Jets have some new prospects in their organization. Here are three new prospects to keep an eye on during the 2021-2022 season. With the Winnipeg Jets kicking off their pro minicamp this past Thursday, which features some of the top prospects in the Jets organization on the ice together, many people are looking to the future of the Jets and there is an immense amount of excitement regarding this pool of young talented players.

jetswhiteout.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Winnipeg Jets: Three Stories to Watch in Training Camp

The Winnipeg Jets training camp is less than two weeks away, and here is a look at some of the stories to follow leading into the regular season. The Winnipeg Jets begin the 2021-22 regular season on October 14 against the Anaheim Ducks. Jets fans are understandably excited based on the extremely busy offseason the Jets had with a considerable amount of roster moves, which you can read about here in an excellent summary from Kieran Hurley.
NHL
chatsports.com

2021-22 Winnipeg Jets Preview: Jets add depth, defense in off-season

The Winnipeg Jets are always a fun matchup for the San Jose Sharks, if only because we get to hear a few West Side Story puns along with our hockey. The NHL and Canada’s COVID rules meant the two teams never met last season, but they’ll see each other this season if all goes well.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Winnipeg Jets need to make changes to be cap-compliant

The Winnipeg Jets are a team looking to improve after a couple of subpar regular seasons. Most of their weaknesses have been on their defense after unexpectedly losing Dustin Byfuglien after the 2018-19 season. Winnipeg made a flurry of moves to address that issue this offseason, acquiring Nate Schmidt and Brenden Dillon to replace Derek Forbort and Tucker Poolman, both of those replacements being undeniable upgrades. Meanwhile, Winnipeg looks poised to have more success than it has in the past few seasons.
NHL
FanSided

Winnipeg Jets Announce 2021-2022 Training Camp Roster and Schedule

The Winnipeg Jets are officially only ten days away from hitting the ice for the first time as a team for the 2021-2022 season. On Thursday, September 23, the Jets will kick off their training camp at Bell MTS Iceplex with a 10:00 a.m. central time practice. In total, Winnipeg’s...
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Minnesota State
markerzone.com

WINNIPEG JETS DECIDE TO PART WAYS WITH FRIEND OF PATRIK LAINE

The Winnipeg Jets and Joona Luoto have decided to part ways. The Jets have placed the 23-year-old on unconditional waivers for the purpose of terminating his contract. Luoto was not drafted, instead signing a three-year, two-way entry-level contract with the Jets in 2019 where he joined former Tappara teammate Patrik Laine unti Laine was traded to Columbus. There were rumours his ELC with Winnipeg was influenced by his friendship with Laine. The two have been pals since childhood. Since coming to North America, Luoto has played a total of 16 games in the NHL, recording zero points, as well as 37 games with the Manitoba Moose of the AHL.
NHL
Yardbarker

Redrafting a Decade of Winnipeg Jets Draft Picks

The NHL Entry Draft is one of the most exciting hockey events for the fans and one of the most stressful and important couple of days for the teams. There will be plenty of young superstars drafted and there will always be potential busts. Many teams love to build through...
NHL
NHL

Five questions facing Winnipeg Jets

Dubois rebound, impact of Dillon, Schmidt among unknowns. NHL.com is examining where each team stands in preparation for the 2021-22 regular season, which starts Oct. 12. Today, five questions facing the Winnipeg Jets:. 1. Will Pierre-Luc Dubois bounce back from a down season?. The 23-year-old scored 21 points (nine goals,...
NHL
Yardbarker

3 Winnipeg Jets Breakout Candidates for 2021-22

With a brand new NHL season right around the corner, the Winnipeg Jets’ window for winning is still wide open. Despite another disappointing playoff exit, Kevin Cheveldayoff and company have made some impressive offseason acquisitions, and this season’s roster looks poised and ready to compete in a wide-open Central Division.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Jets#Nhl Draft#Nhl Entry Draft#Gophers
chatsports.com

Second City Hockey’s 2021-22 season preview: Winnipeg Jets

As we continue through our season preview of the teams in the Central Division, it’s time to catch up with the teams that weren’t divisional foes last season. Next up are the Winnipeg Jets, who return from a one-year hiatus up north. Last season: 30-23-3 (63 points), third place in...
NHL
FanSided

Winnipeg Jets Depth Chart 2.0: Looking at Different Combinations

Since the Winnipeg Jets training camp roster was announced last week, there has been a great amount of excitement regarding the immense amount of depth the Jets have all over the ice. Even, Jets head coach, Paul Maurice said that “this is the best balanced lineup we’ve had.”. So far...
NHL
chatsports.com

Jets minicamp to feature 21 players, prospects

THERE’S still a month to go until they drop the puck for real on a new NHL season. But the Winnipeg Jets will start stretching their legs and working off the summer rust when they kick off the new campaign later this week. Keep reading free:. I agree to the...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Winnipeg Jets
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
chatsports.com

2021-22 Top 10 Buffalo Sabres Prospects

For a franchise that has failed to qualify for the playoffs for a decade, and has had 14 first-round draft picks in that time, one would think this would be a team loaded on their main roster and a flush pipeline on the cusp of a dynasty run. The reality...
NHL
chatsports.com

NHL Rumors: Boston Bruins, and the Winnipeg Jets

Joe Haggerty of Boston Hockey Now: Charlie Coyle heads into the Boston Bruins training camp penciled in as the team’s No. 2 center after David Krejci decided to not return to the NHL for this season. Prospect Jack Studnicka could also get a look. If things don’t work out as...
NHL
chatsports.com

Eyes On The Prize is looking for a North American prospects writer

With our annual Top 25 Under 25 project counting down the top young players in the Montreal Canadiens organization, we’re getting an in-depth look at the prospect pool that has filled over the past seven years. We’re really getting into the cream of the crop now, looking at the top 10 players in the organization.
NHL
hockeyinsiders.net

#BREAKING Winnipeg Jets Buyout Forward.

The Winnipeg Jets and general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff announced a roster move on Monday. The team has placed a forward on unconditional waivers for the purpose of buyout. Forward Joona Luoto is now free to pursue his career somewhere else and jump overseas if he prefers. The 23 year old...
NHL
chatsports.com

Prospects Hitting The Ice And Eyes On Lucas Raymond

The Detroit Red Wings’ road to rehabilitation will come through an influx of young players, and the next group of such hopefuls get a chance to make their case this week. Joe Veleno, Jonatan Berggren and Lucas Raymond highlight the list of Wings who will participate at the Prospect Tournament, which runs Sept. 16-20 in Traverse City, in advance of training camp. Usually an eight-team event, it returns this year as a five-team affair after being canceled in 2020 because of the pandemic. Top Wings prospects face the same from the Columbus Blue Jackets, Dallas Stars, St.
NHL
chatsports.com

2021-22 Top 10 Calgary Flames Prospects

Calgary has a very deep prospect pool. The cream at the top of their pool is solid with Connor Zary and Jakob Pelletier. Either could easily be the top-ranked guy. Overall I had to reduce my list of prospects for consideration for this ranking from 25 to just ten, and it was not easy.
NHL
On3.com

NFL Draft 2022: Top-25 Senior Prospects

As the college football season kicks into gear, seniors throughout the nation have one final chance to prove their worth. With the 2022 NFL Draft on their minds, it’s paramount they leave a lasting impression. With the draft a mere eight months away, NFL Draft analyst Chad Reuter took to...
NFL
allaboutthejersey.com

New Jersey Devils Release Their 2021 Prospects Challenge Roster

Rookie camp began for the New Jersey Devils yesterday. They did not announce who would be at the camp either earlier in the week or yesterday. Pictures from camp? Yes. Features on their site with some of the players? Yes. A full list of who was there? No. However, with two games coming up on Friday and Sunday in the 2021 Prospects Challenge, the Devils decided to reveal who is actually going to participate in it this morning. The Devils have announced their 23-man roster for the 2021 Prospects Challenge through their official website.
NHL
FanSided

FanSided

150K+
Followers
341K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy