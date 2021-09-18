Winnipeg Jets: Top 3 New Prospects to Keep an Eye on in 2021-2022

The Winnipeg Jets and Joona Luoto have decided to part ways. The Jets have placed the 23-year-old on unconditional waivers for the purpose of terminating his contract. Luoto was not drafted, instead signing a three-year, two-way entry-level contract with the Jets in 2019 where he joined former Tappara teammate Patrik Laine unti Laine was traded to Columbus. There were rumours his ELC with Winnipeg was influenced by his friendship with Laine. The two have been pals since childhood. Since coming to North America, Luoto has played a total of 16 games in the NHL, recording zero points, as well as 37 games with the Manitoba Moose of the AHL.

NHL ・ 11 DAYS AGO