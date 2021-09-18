Column: The Chicago Cubs are hoping to get through the rest of the season without embarrassing themselves again

The final straw for the Chicago Cubs took place in Milwaukee on June 30, when Jake Arrieta was handed a 7-0 first-inning lead and helped turn it into a 15-7 loss .

Team President Jed Hoyer already had his finger on the eject button and by the end of July engineered the biggest sell-off in franchise history .

So it’s somewhat fitting that the Cubs on Friday returned to the ballpark formerly known as Miller Park on the heels of a 17-8 loss in Philadelphia in which they blew another 7-0 lead. It was the third time they’ve blown at least a 6-0 lead, and according to Elias, the 2021 Cubs became the first team in history to lose twice by eight runs or more when leading by seven or more.

It’s just another reason why the season will be remembered as the year the Cubs “out-Cubbed” themselves.

While the Milwaukee Brewers magic number to clinch the National League Central was five entering the three-game series, the Cubs were licking their wounds after the debacle in Philly and trying to get to the finish line without suffering any more major embarrassments.

Then it will be time for everyone to decompress, take a deep breath and start thinking about 2022.

Well, not everyone.

“I don’t know if we ever decompress,” manager David Ross said. “I decompress after the game for a minute, and then head back, right? You take your moments, but I don’t think there is any decompression.

“There always is something that’s going on from this seat. You’ve got a lot of moving parts that need attention almost immediately as soon as the season ends. My job is winning games and the day-to-day (aspects) of this job, and in the offseason (it) has a broader spectrum of things I want to continue to implement in the minor leagues. And talking to (farm director Matt Dorey), I want to get to the Instructional Leagues and see some of the younger guys.”

Hoyer, meanwhile, will have a lot of decisions to make after the season, including rebuilding a pitching staff that appears totally lost since the trade-deadline departures of relievers Craig Kimbrel , Andrew Chafin and Ryan Tepera , all of whom made life a lot easier for Ross.

There will be no decompression for Hoyer, who has not spoken with the media since his positive COVID-19 test was announced Sept. 4. Hoyer, who was vaccinated, reportedly is back at work and feeling fine.

The Cubs had a 6.97 ERA in August, and a 5.19 ERA in September after Kyle Hendricks and the bullpen were knocked around Thursday by the Phillies. The team ERA of 4.80 on Friday was the team’s worst since a 5.25 ERA in 2000, during the height of the steroids era.

The Cubs placed reliever Manuel Rodríguez on the 10-day injured list with right shoulder inflammation, and Ross conceded the rookie’s season likely is over. Hendricks will remain in the rotation in spite of a 7.47 ERA over his last 10 starts. Hendricks has served up 29 home runs and yielded a league-worst 190 hits in 170⅓ innings.

Ross said Hendricks wants to pitch and feels healthy enough, so he will get the opportunity to finish a poor season on a better note. Hendricks could’ve cited fatigue and asked for a mental break, which Ross would’ve given him. To Hendricks’s credit, he asked to continue.

“That’s what a professional does,” Ross said.

Ross suggested Hendricks might have been affected by not pitching for a team in contention for the first time since his rookie season in 2014. Hendricks assumed the role of ace when Yu Darvish was dealt in January to the San Diego Padres in a salary dump, the first indication the Cubs were willing to sacrifice the 2021 season to cut payroll.

Darvish also has faltered in the second half, going 1-6 with a 7.78 ERA in his last eight starts, so Hoyer might have dumped him at the right time, albeit for the wrong reason. Either way, Hendricks is the only starter virtually assured of being back in 2022.

Zach Davies, who started Friday against the Brewers and gave up four runs on six hits in 4⅓ innings in an 8-5 loss, will be a free agent after the season and likely will be gone without an offer. Justin Steele, who starts Saturday, has earned a starting job, and Keegan Thompson and Adbert Alzolay will compete for one in spring training, though both could be in the bullpen depending on whether Hoyer spends on starting pitching. Alec Mills, the proverbial good soldier, will do whatever is asked.

Other than Codi Heuer and Rowan Wick, the bullpen also could undergo massive changes. The Cubs ranked third in the National League with a 3.40 ERA in the first half but are third-worst since the break with a 5.66 ERA.

In a season full of highs and lows, the Cubs only can hope they can’t get any lower in the final two weeks.

