CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
India

Raninder Singh re-elected as President of NRAI

albuquerqueexpress.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Delhi [India], September 18 (ANI): Raninder Singh has been re-elected as the President of the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) on Saturday. The election of the office-bearers and members of the governing body of the NRAI was held in Mohali, Punjab for the term of four years (2021-2025). Kanwar Sultan Singh replaced DV Seetharama Rao as the Secretary-General and Randeep Mann acquired the position of Treasurer after the election result.

www.albuquerqueexpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
kdal610.com

Singh appointed acting Olympic Council of Asia president

(Reuters) – India’s Raja Randhir Singh has taken over as acting president of the Olympic Council of Asia as Sheikh Ahmad Al-Fahad Al-Sabah appeals a guilty verdict in a Swiss forgery trial. A five-time Olympic shooter and an Asian Games gold medallist in 1978, Singh was promoted to the role...
SPORTS
albuquerqueexpress.com

A lot has been achieved for Indian shooting, Raninder Singh

Mohali [Punjab], September 18 (ANI): Re-elected President of the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI), Raninder Singh on Saturday said a lot has been achieved for Indian shooting and the time has now come to take it to another level. After the elections, Raninder Singh said, "I am honoured and...
SPORTS
The Independent

India’s top court to set up panel to investigate Pegasus snooping claims

India’s Supreme Court on Thursday said it will set up a committee to investigate allegations that the military-grade spyware Pegasus was used to snoop on at least 300 mobile phone numbers in the country.NV Ramana, the chief justice of India (CJI), said the court will finalise members of the technical committee soon and pass orders in the case next week. According to reports published by a media consortium on 18 July, the Pegasus spyware was used by a client of the Israeli firm NSO Group to snoop on 300 Indian phone numbers, including those of prominent journalists, politicians, government...
INDIA
albuquerqueexpress.com

Rethink on hartal culture: BJP's Muraleedharan to LDF, UDF

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], September 25 (ANI): Union Minister of state for External Affairs V Muraleedharan on Friday urged Left Democratic Front (LDF) and Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) to introspect whether promoting 'hartal culture' would do any good for attracting investment to Kerala. While delivering an inaugural speech in Exporters...
INDIA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Raninder Singh
albuquerqueexpress.com

MOA elects Namdev Shirgaonkar as Secretary General

Mumbai [Maharashtra], September 25 (ANI): Maharashtra Olympic Association has appointed Namdev Shirgaonkar as its Secretary General. His appointment came at the back of an unopposed election. Shirgaonkar previously held the position of Vice President at the Maharashtra Olympic Association. "The biggest agenda is to support athletes and make sure that...
SPORTS
kfgo.com

Duterte daughter to seek re-election as mayor, despite calls for presidency run

MANILA (Reuters) – The daughter of Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on Thursday said she would seek re-election as mayor of the southern city of Davao next year, despite growing calls for her to run for the presidency instead. Sara Duterte-Carpio, 43, who replaced her father as mayor, has topped every...
POLITICS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Rupala praises IIL for rolling out Covid drug substance

New Delhi [India], September 24 (ANI): Union Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, and Dairying Minister, Parshottam Rupala lauded the efforts of Indian Immunologicals Limited (IIL) for their ability to roll out the COVID-19 vaccine drug substance in record time. Addressing a programme here today, Parshottam Rupala, Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry...
PUBLIC HEALTH
albuquerqueexpress.com

Mandaviya lauds role of Chemical industry

New Delhi [India], September 24 (ANI): Lauding the role of the Chemical industry in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare and Chemicals and Fertilizers Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday said that the industry immensely helps the pharma sector and forms the bedrock of the current vaccination drive.
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Re Elected#Secretary General#Nrai#Ani#National
albuquerqueexpress.com

J-K, Ladakh to soon be connected with film training

New Delhi [India], September 24 (ANI): Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur on Friday while inaugurating the star-studded five-day First Himalayan Film Festival in Leh said that Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh will soon be connected with the film training institute. The five-day film festival is a part...
MOVIES
albuquerqueexpress.com

SEEPZ has 30 billion dollars export potential: Goyal

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 24 (ANI): Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal on Friday visited Santacruz Electronics Export Processing Zone (SEEPZ) in Mumbai as part of "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Saptah" being celebrated by his Ministry. Stating that the SEEPZ established in 1973, initially to promote electronics manufacturing...
ECONOMY
AFP

India to export 8 million Covid-19 jabs in October

India will export eight million coronavirus vaccine jabs by the end of October after ending its ban on sending doses abroad, a top foreign ministry official said Saturday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi promised to resume exports at a meeting of leaders from the so-called Quad in Washington as India, Japan, Australia, and the US try to counter growing Chinese influence across the Asia-Pacific region. Foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla told reporters on Saturday that most of the eight million doses of the Johnson & Johnson single-shot vaccine will be sent to Asia-Pacific countries. "This would be ready by the end of October. This is an immediate delivery, from the Quad into the Indo-Pacific region," Shringla told reporters.
PUBLIC HEALTH
albuquerqueexpress.com

Podar International School welcomes re-opening of schools

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 25 (ANI/Hunk Golden and Media): As the country starts to settle into a renewed sense of pre-pandemic normalcy, schools across India are planning to open their gates to full corridors and happy faces of students' basis government directives. At Podar International Schools across the country, the...
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
India
Place
New Delhi, IN
The Independent

India's Modi targets neighbors at UN, but not by name

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi didn't directly mention Pakistan or China in his Saturday speech to the United Nations General Assembly but the targets of his address were clear.He called upon the international community to help the women, children and minorities of Afghanistan and said that it was imperative the country not be used as a base from which to spread terror.“We also need to be alert and ensure that no country tries to take advantage of the delicate situation there, and use it as a tool for its own selfish interests,” he said in an apparent reference...
INDIA
AFP

Blinken sees unity on Taliban after talks with Pakistan, China

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Thursday he believed the world was united on pressing the Taliban after speaking with Pakistan, China and Russia, key players with Afghanistan's new rulers. Blinken met Thursday on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly with his counterpart from Pakistan, the chief ally of the Taliban regime that was toppled by US troops in 2001, and held talks with ministers of the four other veto-wielding Security Council members including China and Russia on Wednesday evening. "I think there is very strong unity of approach and unity of purpose," Blinken told reporters. "The Taliban says that it seeks legitimacy, that it seeks support, from the international community. The relationship that it has with the international community is going to be defined by the actions it takes."
FOREIGN POLICY
albuquerqueexpress.com

India, US launching new chapter in historical ties: Biden

Washington [US] September 24 (ANI): During the bilateral talks between the two countries, President Joe Biden said that India and the US are launching a new chapter in historical ties and taking on some of the toughest challenges. Biden's remarks came on Friday when the top leaders of the largest...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Brazil's fully vaccinated health minister who tested positive for COVID-19 gave protesters the middle finger as he departed UN after meeting with UK PM Boris Johnson

Brazil's Minister of Health, who tested positive for COVID-19 while attending a United Nations conference in New York City, was seen on video giving protesters the middle finger after meeting with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and staying at the same hotel as Joe Biden. Brazilian journalist Raquel Krähenbühl tweeted...
WORLD
The Independent

Tensions grow as US, allies deepen Indo-Pacific involvement

With increasingly strong talk in support of Taiwan a new deal to supply Australia with nuclear submarines, and the launch of a European strategy for greater engagement in the Indo-Pacific, the U.S. and its allies are becoming more assertive in their approach toward a rising China China has bristled at the moves, and the growing tensions between Beijing and Washington prompted U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on the weekend to implore U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping to repair their “completely dysfunctional” relationship, warning they risk dividing the world. As the U.N. General Assembly opened Tuesday,...
POLITICS
techstartups.com

Top Chinese diplomat says China “must be prepared to make the FIRST nuclear strike” in response to growing US presence in the Pacific to defend Taiwan

A top Chinese diplomat Sha Zukang said that China must be ready to use nuclear weapons and should abandon its ‘no-first-use’ policy to push back against new alliances forming in the Pacific and if the United States continues to defend Taiwan. Sha Zukang, the country’s former ambassador to the UN,...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy