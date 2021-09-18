Look ahead, behind and around for well-rounded views

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

By Editorials
Post-Bulletin
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe live looking in three directions: backward, around and forward. Time spent facing each direction is useful, but getting stuck in any one of the three can become problematic. Looking backward is the acknowledgement of history. Everything that has happened in the past influences our individual lives, as well as...

