The 10 longest range electric vehicles you can buy in the US that aren't Teslas

By Tim Levin
Business Insider
Business Insider
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0p1SMF_0c0B4CdY00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pu5za_0c0B4CdY00
Hyundai Kona Electric.

Hyundai

  • Tesla's four models can go farther on a full battery than any other electric vehicles.
  • But there are plenty of non-Tesla EVs that deliver solid EPA-rated range.
  • Ford, VW, Chevy, and Hyundai are the next best picks for range after Tesla.
  See more stories on Insider's business page.
10. Porsche Taycan - 227 miles
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ggT5P_0c0B4CdY00
2021 Porsche Taycan.

Kristen Lee

Porsche's first attempt at an all-electric car has turned out to be a smash hit, with the Taycan flying off of dealer lots. There are several Taycan models and two body styles to choose from, but the $103,800 Taycan 4S gets the best range of the bunch.

9. Polestar 2 - 233 miles
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0blb7L_0c0B4CdY00
2021 Polestar 2

Guillaume Fournier Photographe

The Polestar 2 is the first EV from Polestar, a new EV brand that spun out from Volvo. The 2021 model gets 233 miles of EPA range, but a future single-motor model due out in January is set to deliver upwards of 260 miles, according to the company.

A 2021 Polestar 2 starts at around $60,000, but the 2022 model will run you as little as $47,200.

The Polestar 2 earned the title of Insider's Car of the Year in 2020 .

8. Jaguar I-Pace - 234 miles
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GbSj7_0c0B4CdY00
Jaguar I-Pace.

Jaguar

Jaguar's squat little crossover starts at $70,000. The all-wheel-drive SUV delivers a whopping 394 horsepower and 512 pound-feet of torque, Jaguar says. It'll hit 60 mph in 4.5 seconds, the company claims.

7. Audi E-Tron GT - 238 miles
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0X4pc3_0c0B4CdY00
2022 Audi E-Tron GT.

Audi

The E-Tron GT is Audi's new electric sport sedan to take on the Tesla Model S and future EVs like the Mercedes-Benz EQS. It starts at around $100,000, and a high-performance RS version is available too. That one will run you $140,000.

6. Kia Niro EV - 239 miles
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ro5tV_0c0B4CdY00
Kia Niro EV.

Kia

The base Kia Niro EV costs just over $39,000. There's also a $44,650 Premium trim that gets you upgraded materials and features, but no more range.

Check out Insider's full review of the Niro EV here .

5. Chevrolet Bolt EUV - 247 miles
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27auWo_0c0B4CdY00
2022 Chevrolet Bolt EUV.

Chevrolet

Chevrolet broadened its EV lineup in 2021 by launching a crossover version of the Bolt EV called the Bolt EUV. That stands for Electric Utility Vehicle, in case you're wondering.

Despite having "utility" in its name, the $33,000 vehicle actually offers slightly less cargo space than the Bolt EV hatchback. It also has a skosh less range due to its higher ride height.

There's just one problem for potential Bolt EUV buyers: Amid GM's massive recall of Bolt EVs with faulty batteries, the carmaker has halted production of the EUV until at least mid-October.

4. Hyundai Kona Electric - 258 miles
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pF2an_0c0B4CdY00
2022 Hyundai Kona Electric.

Hyundai

Hyundai's popular subcompact SUV has had a battery-powered sibling in the US since 2019. All trims deliver the full 258 miles of estimated range. A base 2022 Kona Electric will run you $34,000 to start, down more than $3,000 from the 2021 model.

3. Chevrolet Bolt EV - 259 miles
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dWK5b_0c0B4CdY00
2022 Chevrolet Bolt EV.

Chevrolet

Chevy gave the Bolt EV a sleek refresh for 2022, adding on slimmed-down LED headlights and a color-matched grille panel. The new Bolt offers the same range as its predecessor, but comes in thousands cheaper at $31,000.

However attractive a buy the Bolt EV may be, you may need to wait a while to get your hands on one. Chevy has halted production of the EV until it can secure more reliable battery packs.

2. Volkswagen ID.4 Pro - 260 miles
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dPuBj_0c0B4CdY00
2021 Volkswagen ID.4.

Volkswagen

The ID.4, VW's first EV for the US market, gets up to 260 miles of EPA-rated range in the Pro trim, which starts at $39,995. The sold-out first-edition model can travel 250 miles on a full battery.

1. Ford Mustang Mach-E - 305 miles
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UrN7I_0c0B4CdY00
Ford Mustang Mach-E.

Ford

Ford's first electric SUV gets an impressive 305 miles of range in the California Route 1 trim, which retails for $50,400. The model comes standard with the Mach-E's larger battery pack and rear-wheel drive.

The $42,895 base model, the Mustang Mach-E Select, earns an EPA range rating of 230 miles.

Read the original article on Business Insider

IN THIS ARTICLE
MotorTrend Magazine

Future Cars: The 2023 Canoo Electric Pickup Truck and Van Are Funky-Cool EVs

WHAT IT IS: The Canoo Pickup and Canoo Van family of electric vehicles feature rounded, faux forward-control styling evocative of 1960s vans and trucks. These products will share mechanicals with a line of commercial vans that employ a more angular, interior-volume-maximizing design. In the passenger van, tall seating areas with no combustion engine in the way accommodate seven people in a compact car footprint, and a loft-inspired interior features recycled materials and facilitates a high degree of potential customization. The truck pairs a 2+2-passenger extended cab with a full 6-foot bed in an overall length 21 inches shorter than today's smaller-box compact pickups. A slide-out floor extends the box length to 8 feet, and the barn-door-style tailgate includes fold-out panels to enclose the additional space. Portions of the box's tall walls fold down to provide workspace, and there's a storage frunk. Power outlets in the box and frunk can provide power at a campsite or on the job.
CARS
MotorAuthority

2024 Volkswagen ID.6 (Aero) spy shots: Arteon's electric successor spotted

Volkswagen engineers have been spotted testing a battery-electric sedan that will likely replace the Arteon in the automaker's lineup. The sedan is a production version of 2018's ID.Vizzion concept car, and will likely eventually spawn a wagon version inspired by 2019's ID.Space Vizzion (shown below). The prototype is heavily camouflaged,...
CARS
thedetroitbureau.com

Is the Electric Vehicle Future Going Up in Flames?

Some Chevrolet Bolt buyers are seeking buybacks, even as General Motors continues to work on manufacturing updates with its battery supplier LG Chem, according to a report by the Detroit Free Press. The furor comes due to the risk of fires, as nearly a dozen Bolts have caught fire while parked due to faulty batteries.
CARS
Tree Hugger

VW’s ID. Life Could Be the Affordable EV the Electric Car Market Needs

The Volkswagen Group, which gave us the diesel scandal, has stopped downplaying electric vehicles and is fully embracing the electric future. Cars with plugs are available from VW itself, Audi, and Porsche. There’s no battery Bentley yet, but the brand will be all-electric by 2030, with the first plug-in model in 2025. There’s already a plug-in hybrid Bentayga. And ultra-exotic Bugatti? Well, 55% of it was just acquired by Rimac, which makes only electric cars.
CARS
topgear.com

This 2007 Ford concept makes us want to drive across America

Oh, that’s a bit shiny. It is, isn’t it. You’d definitely need sunglasses if you were stuck behind this on the motorway. Although at the same time it would probably help with visibility at junctions, because you could see if any other cars were coming. Fun fact – this concept car was overseen by Peter Horbury, who went from Ford to Volvo to Geely and has just joined Lotus.
CARS
electrek.co

Cadillac Lyriq sells out in 19 minutes – automakers still underestimate EV demand

Cadillac opened reservations for their upcoming 2023 Lyriq electric vehicle at 1 p.m. today, and, in a completely unsurprising turn for our readers, the car sold out almost immediately. By 1:19 p.m., Cadillac stated that all 2023 Lyriq “Debut Edition” vehicles had been reserved. Other 2023 model year Lyriq trim...
CARS
The Verge

The Lucid Air is the first electric car with a 520-mile EPA-rated range

Lucid Motors’ Air Dream Edition has received an Environmental Protection Agency-rated range of 520 miles, making it the longest-range EV ever rated by the agency. The EPA rating certifies Lucid’s claim from over a year ago that its forthcoming electric sedan would be the longest range production EV on the market. It also represents a victory for Lucid Motors CEO and CTO Peter Rawlinson, who led development of the Model S when he worked at Tesla and has said that the Air will outmatch Elon Musk’s company in terms of range, luxury, acceleration, and price.
CARS
