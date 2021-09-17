CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Black Book (Switch) Review

Cover picture for the articleBlack Book is a card-based RPG adventure set in 1800s Russia. It follows the story of Vasilisa, a young girl who is to become a witch but turns away from sorcery to marry her love. This doesn’t last long, as her betrothed suddenly dies. Heartbroken, Vasilisa turns to witchcraft and hopes to use this magic to revive her lost soulmate. To do this, she must seek out and use the Black Book: an ancient, demonic text that is powerful enough to grant those who uncover its seven seals a wish. Throughout Black Book, you play as Vasilisa, facing demons, assisting (and potentially terrorising) town folk, and traversing across a world heavily inspired by dark Slavic mythology and folklore.

