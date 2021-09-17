CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Episode 290: We Found a Metroid II Fan

Cover picture for the articleTurns out Justin Berube legitimately likes Metroid II. Justin joins us to talk about his own playthrough of the 2D Metroid series and it turns out he really enjoys Return of Samus. Neal has been having a great time rolling around with monkeys but less fun skating with birds. And John is cleaning up his backlog of Darksiders save files so that he has more room for Darksiders save files. Finally we turn to some listener mail and discuss what obscure game systems we'd be down for trying out.

