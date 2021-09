The North Branch Veterans Memorial, which has been in the works for several years now, is on the move. However, where it will land is for the moment up in the air. The memorial was originally planned to be placed just outside the North Branch High School stadium, among the oak trees. Due to rising construction expenses and other logistical issues, plus a desire to make it more visible, however, it was decided by the North Branch Beautification Association, along with North Branch VFW, to try and find a more suitable site. The option that was presented to the North Branch City Council during their Sept. 14 meeting was to have it placed in Central Park.

NORTH BRANCH, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO