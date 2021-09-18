A century of racism has Japantown hanging by a thread. Learn the history before calling residents NIMBYs

San Francisco’s Japantown is a visitor attraction centered on the Japanese Center, ramen shops, Ruth Asawa’s sculptures, bookshop Kinokuniya and the many Japanese-import stores. But it wasn’t always so. The neighborhood we see now is the product of a complicated history of racism, segregation and displacement. As a consequence, it has long been a home to marginalized San Franciscans struggling for recognition, community and a safe place to call their own.