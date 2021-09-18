CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Environmental neglect in the worst carry out drought of the century transforms the interior of São Paulo into something worse carry out than Mordor

Bolivar Commercial
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn 2 more poignant moments the classic carry out of a One Lord 2 Anise fantasy (the book, simply not the movies), the hobbits who ended up playing the main role in the demonic carry out debacle vilo Sauron return home in the supposed triumph and discover that the horror they had defeated will reach their beloved land before they do.

www.bolivarcom.com

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

500 Million Year Old Sea Creature Straight Out of Outer Space Discovered in Canada

You’ve heard of and seen fossils before but none like this. Scientists recently discovered an all-new fossil in the Canadian Rockies and we are hardcore nerding out. The strange alien-like creature possesses more head than body and appears straight out of an extraterrestrial environment. Scientifically deemed as the Titanokorys gainesi, the creature roamed the seas about half-a-billion years ago.
SCIENCE
Jordan's

Another virus has arrived which is 70% more deadly than COVID-19.

India is rushing to contain the outbreak of a virus that has claimed the life of a 12-year-old boy and is even deadlier than the COVID-19 - Nipah virus. Last week the boy was taken to the hospital in southern Kerala with a high fever and brain inflammation. After tests, he was diagnosed with the Nipah virus and died Sunday.
deseret.com

Scientists find 6 mysterious structures hidden beneath a Greenland ice sheet

Scientists have suggested there are multiple mysterious structures hidden beneath the Greenland ice sheet. Per Space.com, radar and other technologies have helped scientists discover what’s sitting below Greenland’s ice sheet, which is about 9,800 feet thick. “These new tools reveal a complex, invisible landscape that holds clues to the past...
SCIENCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sky
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin That Reduces COVID Risk

The vitamin plays a double role in relation to the novel COVID-19 virus. Vitamin D may help to reduce the risk of COVID-19. Vitamin D plays two different roles; one in boosting the innate immune systems and the second in stopping the immune system from becoming abnormally active, a study suggest.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Wuhan scientists planned to release enhanced coronaviruses into bat caves 21 months before start of Covid pandemic outbreak - but US government refused to fund project over fears it would backfire

Scientists in the Chinese city where Covid emerged planned to alter coronaviruses and release them into bat caves 21 months before the pandemic kicked off, leaked documents have revealed. Dr Peter Daszak, president of New York-based EcoHealth Alliance, proposed working with a group of scientists from the Wuhan Institute of...
WILDLIFE
dailygalaxy.com

AI Reveals Alien-Planet Signals Buried in NASA Spacecraft Data

Perhaps someday in the near future the first signal from an alien intelligence will be detected by artificial intelligence. The future of artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms for finding exoplanets hidden in datasets was paved by one such algorithm developed by the University of Texas at Austin in partnership with Google in 2019 to probe the entire Kepler 2 data set of approximately 300,000 stars. The method is equally applicable to Kepler’s successor planet-hunting mission, TESS, which launched in April 2018.
TECHNOLOGY
astrology.com

This Is Your Most Powerful Psychic Ability According to Your Moon Sign

In astrology, the moon is connected to ancient wisdom, divination, and feminine power. For that reason, your strongest psychic ability can be linked to the zodiac sign energy of your moon sign. When considering the natural relationship between the sun and moon, we all know that the sun bestows light,...
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drought#S O Paulo#Real Estate#Hobbit#Sony#European Union#Brazilian#Usp
The Independent

Giant ‘swimming head’ discovered in Canadian Rockies was an early ocean predator

Within the Canadian Rockies, researchers have found fossil fragments of a Titanokorys gainesi - an oddly-shaped, newly discovered sea animal whose head took up almost half of its body.According to a new study, the creature roamed ocean floors 500 million years ago. It measured roughly 1.6 feet, a massive animal relative to other sea creatures at the time which were just a few inches long."The sheer size of this animal is absolutely mind-boggling, this is one of the biggest animals from the Cambrian period ever found," said study author Jean-Bernard Caron, the Royal Ontario Museum’s Richard M. Ivey Curator...
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Air Pollution
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
Brazil
Bolivar Commercial

The rare tsunami that hit Brazil in 1755

The carry out eruption of volcano Cumbre Vieja, over La Palma in the Canary Islands (Spain), zero end over week has led many people to wonder if the zero other side carry out Atlantic Ocean event could cause a zero tsunami in Brazil. Experts say the possibility of a tsunami is remote, but Brazil has already registered a tsunami in the past.
ENVIRONMENT
ScienceAlert

Ice Melt at The Poles Is Now Causing Hidden Changes to Earth's Crust on a Huge Scale

As the polar ice sheets melt, the process is not just raising sea levels – it's also warping the underlying surface of Earth, a new study reveals, and some of the effects can be seen across thousands of miles. What's happening is that Earth's crust is rising and spreading as the weight of the ice across Greenland, Antarctica, and the Arctic Islands gets lifted. The movement isn't huge, averaging less than a millimeter a year, but it's there and it covers a lot of ground. There's a feedback loop happening too, because as the bedrock under the ice shifts, that in turn...
EARTH SCIENCE
Robb Report

Airbus Unveils a 4-Passenger Electric Air Taxi to Help City Dwellers Get Around Town

After spending most of its history focused on flying travelers between countries and continents, Airbus now just wants to help commuters get around town. The European aerospace company unveiled a brand-new flying taxi called the CityAirbus NextGen earlier this week. Heavily informed by Airbus’s past eVTOL concepts, the zero-emission aircraft has two main focuses: running quietly and covering short distances quickly. Airbus isn’t getting out of the jumbo jet business anytime soon, of course, but the announcement of the electric aircraft represents a significant commitment to the burgeoning urban air mobility sector—yet another indicator that air travel is shifting rapidly and seismically. The...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

Comments / 0

Community Policy